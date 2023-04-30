Kawai Purapura is a holistic educational centre for artists and creatives, and in 2021 was home to roughly 100 people.

The property has a CV of $8.714 million and was bought by the Prema Charitable Trust in 2008 for just over $4m. The trust operates the Kawai Purapura retreat at 14 Mills Lane as well as The Wellpark College of Natural Therapies.

The landholding at 14 Mills Lane, in Albany, Auckland, is currently the home of a wellness and retreat centre, and is being pitched as a significant development opportunity on the northern fringes of the city.

A 7.62ha property that was formerly the site of the infamous Centrepoint commune is on the market for sale.

However, the property has a dark history, recently brought to light by a critically acclaimed TV documentary.



For years it was the site of a controversial spiritual commune, Centrepoint, whose leader Bert Potter was arrested in 1990 for sexual abuse and drugs crime, after raids by the police.

Read more:

- Medieval castle in the middle of Te Awamutu up for grabs

- ‘Bargains’ turn up in the NZ suburbs where prices dropped by almost a quarter

- Ex-Planet Hollywood building that once hosted Robin Williams is for sale

The documentary, titled Heaven and Hell – The Centrepoint Story, which aired on TVNZ 1 in 2021, saw survivors of Centrepoint share their harrowing stories of life inside the commune. Many of them had been exploited as children by the campus' adult residents.

The commune was shut down in 2000 and Potter died in 2012 aged 86.

The property is seeking expressions of interest, closing May 18.

Bayleys North Shore Commercial associate director Michael Nees said the the property was a significant landholding, located close to Westfield Albany Shopping Centre, and offered development upsides to potential buyers.

“Current market dynamics are seeing multi-faceted assets with quality credentials receive competitive interest, with anecdotal evidence suggesting well-capitalised investors have applied a longer-term lens to their acquisitions with a view to development capacity through the cycle," he said.

“Purchasers are looking to under-utilised land sites for their blank canvas flexibility, while natural attributes fit with growing private investor interest in environmental, social and governance principles.

“Sustainability is now a key factor in property acquisition decision-making, and the Mills Lane premises provides a unique opportunity to achieve both environmental and social objectives while maximising development potential.”





Convicted of abuse and drug crimes, Bert Potter in 2000. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The listing on OneRoof states the property features accommodation for 120 people, with significant improvements comprising more than 4819sqm (more or less) of gross floor area across 60 buildings.

Income is currently generated from residents’ rent, casual accommodation, an on-site café and venue hire.

Bayleys Auckland Capital markets director Layne Harwood said there was scope for the new purchaser to work with current business interests to unlock additional value from future works and the potential for long-term redevelopment.

Bayleys North Shore Commercial general manager Jayson Hayde said the agency expected the property would “attract broad interest from a variety of private investors and organisations given its unique profile and position within one of the region’s fastest-growing commercial investment hubs”.

Prema Charitable Trust Chairperson Phillip Cottingham said those associated with the organisation viewed the land as taonga – a treasured possession – and a jewel in the midst of surrounding urban development.



