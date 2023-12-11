The new owners have completely renovated the house including putting in new joinery, a new kitchen, refurbishing the bathroom, painting inside and out and installing new carpet and curtains. It has been relisted for sale with Harcourts agents Nathan Haman and Manjit Singh .

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 202A Killarney Road, in Frankton, was snapped up in a competitive Lodge auction for $457,500 this year.

A house previously marketed as a bargain due to being tested positive for methamphetamine is back on the market for sale after being decontaminated and fully renovated.

- ‘Phenomenal’: House bought for $620,000 flipped for $1.408m four months later

- Riskiest bet of their life: $1 reserve lifestyle property ends up selling for $830,000

- Olympic stars selling their multi-million-dollar country villa

Harcourts Hamilton director Campbell Scott confirmed most things in the house had been replaced and it now had a “clean bill of health”. A new methamphetamine test had also been carried out on the house and showed there were no longer high levels of it present.

The property, which has an RV of $610,0000, would suit first-home buyers or investors and is to be auctioned next Thursday.





The extensive renovation included a new kitchen, joinery, paint, carpet and an HRV system. Photo / Supplied

The property had previously been a rental. The previous landlords sold it in March 2023 because, according to the then listing, they wanted to “wash their hands of this investment property”.

Lodge salesperson Nathan Smith previously told OneRoof that the whole campaign had been targeted at attracting bargain hunters and those bidding were either investors or property traders looking to clean it up and on-sell it. The property was sold “as is, where is” and a report was provided to prospective purchasers showing it had meth contamination.

- Click here to find more properties for sale in Frankton, Hamilton



