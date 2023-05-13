There was definitely still a presence to be felt in the house, Neshausen says.

Neshausen said there was huge interest when the home was listed. “Every neighbour and their dog” wanted a look. “People were coming from all over Auckland,” he says.

The home on Sylvia Road, in Glendowie, Auckland, sold in March for $2.645 million, OneRoof records show.

A home with a spiritual vibe from its days as a Baptist church attracted onlookers from all over town, turning open homes into among the busiest Barfoot & Thompson agent Paul Neshausen has ever held.

“People were baptised there and there was something spiritual there and you couldn't help but feel it – just the shape, the glass, different-coloured windows.

“There was something churchy about it, I felt like behaving myself in that house. It had such a high stud and would have carried a voice beautifully in there I would have thought.”

Read more:

- $3m auction win for UK couple who turned grimy dump into Remuera stunner

- Buyer with ‘heart of gold’ gets $180,000 bargain in Westport



- What the First Home Grant price cap can buy you in NZ’s biggest cities



Neshausen said he was looking for a niche buyer and that English people who viewed the home appreciated it the most.



“They got it because that house would fly in some sort of country lane in London.

“They got the heritage and the history and the vibe and the ethos, they got it all, but Kiwis, they still wanted the double garage, two lounges and an ensuite and a bit more traditional kind of typology.”





The architect who transformed the property said he "simply let the building dictate my approach”. Photo / Supplied





Many of the original cast glass windows in vivid shades of blue, green and orange have been retained, while others have been replaced with clear glass for garden views. Photo / Supplied

The previous owners, one of whom was award-winning architect Malcolm Taylor, took over the transition of the church to a home. When the house was listed at the end of last year, Taylor told OneRoof the challenge was different to repurposing everyday residential projects.

“I simply let the building dictate my approach and it’s been an ongoing process and a joyful experience.”

Many of the original glass windows in vivid blues, greens and orange were retained and others were replaced with clear glass to get garden views.

Taylor told OneRoof he enjoyed paying homage to the religious iconography in the former church, such as in the kitchen – formerly the altar and stage – using the stainless steel central island as a reference to the baptismal font which once stood there.

There were many bold colours and the main level featured a media room with acoustic panels. An original 1960s Axminster carpet was also retained, and the mezzanine floor was effectively a gallery.

- Click here to find more properties for sale in Auckland



