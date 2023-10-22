It has a list price of $4.85m and a 2021 CV of $3.575m.

The impressive 615sqm home, which is listed with Oliver Road agent Jethro Riggans, sits on a one-hectare lifestyle plot and comes with a separate apartment.

Janine Ashton, who was senior vice-president of human resources at Universal Music for the Asia Pacific region, bought the five-bedroom estate at 75 Woodhill Park Road , in Waimauku, in September 2020 for $3.5m.

A former high-flying exec in Australia’s music industry is selling her luxury country spread on Auckland’s western fringes for just under $5 million.

Ashton had listed the refurbished property in November 2021 but decided to take it off market the following month.

Back then she told OneRoof that the estate was the perfect antidote to city life. “There’s a serene, park-like energy that’s incredibly peaceful. You’d never believe you were 35 minutes from Auckland,” she said.



Ashton undertook a major renovation of the property, giving it a contemporary and international look. “I know ‘international’,” she said.

“It’s like being on a permanent holiday relaxing in a top New Zealand luxury lodge or a five-star hotel spa in Paris.”

She achieved the new look in less than 12 months by gutting the interior and extending the floor area to add more ensuites.

The house itself has three ensuites, a general bathroom and a guest powder room. The new black, white and grey palette includes imported stone for all benchtops and the floors inside and out.





Customised paint colours include the “warm grey” wall colours.

An Adobe-style plaster finish on the solid masonry walls and panelled walls add texture to the break up the expanse of wall space.

One such panelled wall leads to the master bedroom’s walk-in wardrobe with built-in cabinetry.

The desk in the master bedroom has been designed to function as a luxury make-up station or home office, with a discreet tray to hide device cables.

The four fireplaces are in the media room, the informal lounge/kitchen, master bedroom and the “martini room” with its integrated bar.

The main informal living area features what the vendor calls “two fully-equipped kitchens”, one of which is in the style of a scullery.

The pool house and the above-garage apartment each have kitchenettes.

Ashton moved to New Zealand after selling another impressive renovation: her Potts Point home in inner Sydney for A$4.3m.

