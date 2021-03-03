The owners have put the property on the market after deciding to move back to the United States.

The multi-million-dollar French-inspired estate at 44 Radar Road, Hot Water Beach, is popularly known as Stone Terrace and has been the stunning backdrop for many Kiwi weddings.

The grand Coromandel residence where All Black Aaron Smith married his long-time partner Teagan Voykovich in January is on the market for sale .

Smith’s wife posted photos of the estate on her Instagram account as the couple got ready for their big day. She called it a “dream location”.

The five-bedroom property sits on 5.76 ha in the Coromandel hills and offers panoramic views of the ocean and beach.

Bayleys agents Bev Calder and Sheree Henderson, who have the listing, said that they had received a lot enquiries about the property, which is to be auctioned on March 18.

Calder, who has fielded enquiries from Aucklanders about the property, said that the main residence had homely feel about it, while the two-bedroom guest house was perfect for visiting family and friends.



Owners Sherry and Steve La Febre bought the land in 2002 for $440,000 and turned it into a high-end venue for weddings and events.

“Couples would come out for their stay and that’s how the weddings started. People were so blown away by the property they were asking if they could get married there and we thought ‘yeah, sure’,” Steve said.





The property has five-bedrooms with a two-bedroom guest house on the side. Photo/ Supplied

The estate, which is likely to sell above its 2020 CV of $3.56 million, took three years to complete and was built using sustainable building techniques and materials so the couple could "give back to the land".



“It has an incredible vibration to it and all we ever heard there were birds and crashing waves. It’s a really special place and it has that family energy as soon as you walk into the house,” Steve said.

Before the main residence was completed, the couple lived in the onsite guest house.



The main house has Christian Clive inspired kitchen leading to a living room with five-metre-high ceilings with exposed beams, a fire place. It opens up to a spacious terrace overlooking the ocean.



