The current owner has had the store since inception in 2013.

“There seems to be an insatiable appetite for fast, casual but interesting and fresh food and the company’s signature dishes such as the Longboard Burrito and California Burrito are always in high demand,” says Giles.

Mexicali Fresh has led the Mexican food evolution in New Zealand since 2005, serving giant American-style burritos and Mexican beer in a colourful casual atmosphere. The company’s ethos is to provide healthy and delicious food made fresh in-store every day, using locally-sourced ingredients.

One of the top three Mexicali Fresh operations at Constellation Drive on Auckland’s North Shore is being presented for the first time to market by Nick Giles of LINK Business Broking.

“It’s a family-led business run by young, vibrant people who have massive experience and genuine passion for their product.

“The market is going in the right direction. Mexicali Fresh is an emerging brand in fast-casual dining and New Zealand is catching up all the time with the States and Australia where the concept is well-established”.

Constellation Drive is a major arterial route feeding from North Shore suburbs to the northern motorway, with a big catchment from the surrounding commercial business parks and residential suburbs.

The store itself is superbly presented with a vaulted ceiling and bright, colourful décor, surrounded by ample parking.

Giles says “While it is already a very solid business, there is room for a dynamic owner operator to take this place to the next level. Providing meetings and functions catering to the small businesses in the area is an area of strong potential growth”.

Food costs are well controlled at just over 25 percent and fully managed wages are at 26.24 percent. The restaurant has seating for up to 60 patrons and has a full liquor licence to 1am.

“The staff are superbly trained and the manager has been at this store since the opening day back in 2013,” says Giles.

“The business has grown year-on-year since it opened. Costs are exceptionally well controlled and this is impressive considering that it is run entirely under management”.

“Sales have bounced back exceptionally quickly after Covid-19 lock downs and the business enjoys weekly sales of around $23,000 per week including GST.

“This year is on track to show another stellar result.”

Giles adds that the healthy profits show surpluses over the past few years between $215,000 to $250,000 a year. The business is available now for $595,000 plus stock.

Contact: Nick Giles, Link Business Broking, 021 676 832 [email protected]



