Dee and her husband Onny Kaulima bought the house in 2014 for close to $1.3 million. Back then it was a traditional bungalow but the couple could see its potential.

Dee, who co-founded the popular clothing chain Superette, is selling up her five-bedroom home in Point Chevalier and moving suburbs to be closer to where her children go to school.

After four years living in the house as it was, with three young children, the family needed more room, so the couple engaged architect John Irving, who is well-known for his vision and skill in creating homes where the old segues seamlessly into the new.

With Irving’s clever plan came another two bedrooms and the overall footprint of the house was increased substantially.





The house in Auckland's Point Chevalier was given an extensive makeover. Photo / Supplied





Architect John Irving and interior designer Toni Brandso brought stylish touches to the house. Photo / Supplied

“John was really good with aspects like the indoor/outdoor flow, and he thinks of all the tiniest details, which is great,” Dee told OneRoof.

“Who else would have thought of moving the house around the way he did, putting all of our living on the ground level, adding a third level for our master suite and dressing room, which is also an office, and using a light well above the stairs to brighten the house?”

Dee said that you can look up and see right through to the glass at the top, or vice versa. “I think this is definitely one of my favourite features,” she said.





The kitchen is top of the range. Photo / Supplied

The marble kitchen, she said, was ideal for a family that loves to entertain, and with the separate scullery, it’s essentially two kitchens, with high-spec appliances (including three ovens) and a sleek and streamlined design.

The couple also engaged Toni Brandso of Material Creative to guide them with interior design elements.





Effortlessly cool: One of the bedrooms. Photo / Supplied

The house has been plenty of room for the family to spread out and, not surprisingly, the children spend most of the summer playing or relaxing outdoors around the pool and spa, in a beautifully landscaped garden.

The listing agent, Bayleys' Edward Pack, said the property, which goes to auction on April 28, said the property was a unique one.

“Both Onny and Rickie have a cool, personal sense of style and they assembled a great team around them to show what can be done with what may have been a very ordinary home. People coming to look at this property will find it full of pleasant surprises,” he said.

Dee said the couple wasn’t averse to doing another major renovation. “But it would definitely be the last one!”



