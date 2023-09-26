The properties are close to the $16.7 million estate built 10 years ago by America’s Cup yachtsman Sir Russell Coutts, so are likely to be sized up by those with an eye for value.

And on the cliff above the beach, on The Crescent, two neighbouring homes listed with Bayleys are going to auction on October 19.

Two neighbouring cottages on Tindalls Bay Road, in Tindalls Beach, including one from 1940s when Tindalls farm was first subdivided, are being sold together by way of negotiation by New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty.

In an Auckland beach suburb where waterfront homes rarely come to market, four properties have been listed for sale simultaneously.

NZ Sotheby’s International Realty agent Karen Clark, who is marketing 68 and 70 Tindalls Bay Road, told OneRoof the beach is one of Hibiscus Coast’s favourites as it is north facing and sheltered from the southerly winds.

Read more:

- What downturn? House prices in Omaha jump $128,000 in three months

- Matakana mansion that only multi-millionaires could view sells for around $12m

- Trophy home in former working class suburb sells for $10.5m

“My vendor’s father bought the section at number 68 when it was still farmland. He remembers his childhood holidays taking the ferry over from Auckland to the Shore, then the mud track through farms to get there. At the time there were only five sections on the beach,” Clark said.

The owner, now in his 80s, had the chance to buy the neighbouring property at number 70 in the 1980s and put on an Interlock [a similar construction to Lockwood] house. The baches have hosted many generations of family holidays, Clark said, with 40 or 50 people having Christmas dinner on the beach and tents dotted over the two sections that spread over 1620sqm.



“The Hibiscus Coast really was only a holiday destination right through to the 1970s, when a few retirees moved up here permanently. Tindalls still has that holiday vibe, and spots on the beach rarely come up.”





The owners of the 1940s bach added a second section and house in the 1980s to host huge family holiday gatherings. Photo / Supplied





The beachfront houses, which have a combined CV of nearly $8m, are surrounded by pohutukawa trees. Photo / Supplied

Clark said that buyers are looking at securing both plots together, some with a view to keeping the two holiday homes (the 1980s house straddles the boundary of both plots) while others are thinking of removing both and building a new trophy home. The tidy original bach, at 69sqm, has four bedrooms while the 97sqm 1980s house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Both locals, keen to move closer to the beach, and international buyers have been looking at the property since it was listed last week, she said.

She couldn’t comment on the price of the pair, which is selling by negotiation, but records show they have CVs of $3.9m and $3.95m, most of that value is in the land. She added that a benchmark sale for the area was the $9m paid for a four-bedroom house on 872sqm and an adjoining empty section on Claude Road, in nearby Stanmore Bay.





Tindalls Beach neighbours include the over-$16m estate owned by Sir Russell Coutts, who combined three sections in 2012 to build his home. Photo / Supplied





A pair of cliff-top properties at 24 and 26 The Crescent, above Tindalls Beach, is going to auction October 19. Photo / Supplied

Last week Clark closed the deal on another beachfront property a couple of doors along for $4.075m, just under its $4.95m CV. The 325sqm six-bedroom, five-bathroom house sat on a 900sqm site and records show it has last changed hands more than 20 years ago for $1.21m.

A few doors up the road, buyers would spot the headline-worthy trophy house owned by Sir Russell Coutts.

Back in 2012 Clark sold a plot of land to the beach’s most famous resident for $2.3m. Coutts spent another $5.4m picking up two adjacent plots for a landholding of 2435sqm of beachfront real estate, according to Herald reports at the time.

The nearly four-year build of the Cape Cod-style multi-million-dollar beachfront home, designed by star architects Sumich Chaplin, made headlines when the family moved in in 2016. The property, which now has a CV of $16.7m, features a two-level, 667sqm house which includes six bathrooms, three living areas, and basketball and flood-lit tennis courts.





The 1980s house by John D’Anvers has five bedrooms on 1047sqm of land. Photo / Supplied





The adjoining four-bedroom bach at 24 The Crescent has a CV of $2.2m. Photo / Supplied

More recently, OneRoof records show the top sale in the area was in August 2021, as the market was peaking, when a modern glass five-bedroom 534sqm house, with a pool, on 1019sqm of land on Chelverton Terrace, Red Beach, sold for $9.25m.

Coincidentally, the owners of 24 The Crescent and 26 The Crescent, are also testing the market.

Bayleys agents Lynette Taylor and Simon Wilde are bringing the pair of properties to auction on October 19, so could not comment on price. OneRoof records show the places, on a combined land size of over 2200sqm, have a combined CV of $5.4m. The agents said there was a mix of interest from buyers looking at one or other of the properties, with others looking at combining the two.

“It’s rare that two like this come on at the same time, normally Tindalls is very tightly held. In the whole season you might only get one or two,” Taylor said.

“Waterfront is always the pinnacle of success, but we’ve noticed more people are leaning towards elevation and views. It’s the most exquisite spot out on that point, there’s been quite a lot of local interest. People like that the houses are set well back from the cliff.”

Wilde added: “It’s always been very desirable for holidays, and we’re getting a lot of Aucklanders wanting more accessibility for their holidays, rather than going north or to the Coromandel. The new Penlink highway is featuring in their thinking.



“Once you get to the Hibiscus Coast it feels like the real Kiwiana beach.”

- Click here to find more properties for sale in Auckland



