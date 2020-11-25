Bidding started at a high $5 million and then pushed to $6 million after three more bids.

The five-bedroom home at 21 & 23 Fern Glen Road South, in St Heliers, was bought by a local family.

An Auckland home billed as a fairy-tale manor has sold for a "happy ever after" $6 million at auction.

Listing agents Leila and David MacDonald, from Barfoot and Thompson, said the property said the 1930s residence was simply magnificent, sitting on a 1742sqm site over two titles.

The historical integrity of the house, they said, had been maintained even though it boasted modern interiors.





The house sits on a 1700sqm-plus site. Photo / Supplied

The house sits on the title 23 Fern Glen Road South while the title for 21 Fern Glen Road South has the outdoor pool and is zoned for single house development.

Leila MacDonald told OneRoof: “If someone wants to put a house there, they can, but it would be unfortunate.”

The vendors, Dawn and her husband, Tom, told OneRoof earlier this month that had fallen in love with the house five years ago and had impressed by the park-like grounds.





“It is like having our own private park. It is a symphony of colour all year,” Dawn said.

She added: “The house has so much character. They don’t build houses like that anymore and we both believe that."



