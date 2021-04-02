It’s now on the market for the first time and being exclusively marketed by Colliers’ rural, orchard and lifestyle specialist Conrad Headland.

Since then, they’ve expanded the farm to a substantial 781-hectare productive finishing block with extensive improvements including an architecturally designed castle as the main residence.

The property at 437 Herbert Road, Rotongaro in the northern Waikato has been owned and lovingly operated by the Deroles family since 1962 when they purchased the first block.

An extensive, profitably run Waikato farm with a 16.3-hectare island clad in native timber and an architecturally commissioned castle as its main manor provides a truly rare opportunity for buyers.

The property is for sale by Tender closing 29 April 2021 at 4:00pm.

Made up of seven adjoining titles, the property comprises 270 fenced paddocks and is currently utilised for the finishing of three-year old bulls at a stocking rate of 950 to 1250 units.

The contour is flat to easy rolling with a mix of predominantly loamy peat flats and some clay loam, which makes for good four-season farm use.

It also benefits from excellent water supply with solid rainfall in the region of approximately 1143mm per annum according to NIWA, and a water-reticulation system in place.

Headland says one of the standout features of this property is its enchanting castle-style main manor that is one of five properties on the farm.

“The property benefits from five separate dwellings on site, including a manager’s house, three rental properties and the primary residence.

“The main manor was architecturally commissioned and built by the owners in the early 1980s to resemble a majestic castle.

“The castle home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an expansive outdoor entertainment area with a swimming pool and tennis court.

“The unique aesthetic is carried throughout the home with features including exposed wooden beams, turrets and large bay windows.

“The manager’s cottage is well-equipped with three bedrooms and an office, plus a two-bedroom sleepout.

“The rental properties each have three-bedrooms and one bathroom, with two of the homes also having an office.

“With ponds and dams dotted across the farm the property provides for many rural leisure activities such as shooting and equestrian pursuits.

“Also included is a 16.3ha native clad island, making for a truly interesting lifestyle property that’s fit for a king or queen.”

Headland goes on to say the owners have invested heavily in the property over their long tenure resulting in a well-set up farming operation.

“There has been extensive works carried out on both the fencing and planting of the wetland areas.

“Three sets of yards and a modern crush weigh system makes the import and export of livestock easy. The races are well setup for bulls with wide alleys and superior quality electric-fencing.

“It’s also well-located with proximity to several Works including Affco, Greenlea and Silverfern.

“While stock finishing is the largest contribution to farm income, the property has the added bonus of rental income from three additional homes onsite, as well as some 118 hectares currently leased to a neighbouring dairy farmer.

“As part of the re-grassing program, land has occasionally been leased out to onion, squash and maize growers.

“Future development potential could include accelerating the grazing system with nitrogen use or utilising non-grazing land for carbon credits.

“As a relatively non-intensive system that’s currently run by one person and much of the farm equipment included in the purchase, this is a rare turn-key opportunity that’s sure to bring its new owner years of majestic joy.”



