“Overall, I can see the childcare sector sales performing well especially post-COVID,” he says.

Offering a one-stop childcare solution, Verma works alongside specialist ECE accountants, lawyers, architects and town planners to make sure owners get the right result when buying or selling a childcare investment. He has successfully undertaken some of the most complex deals in selling childcare business and property, including a recently concluded group transaction involving multiple entities.

He is very passionate about the early childhood education sector, commercial property investment and businesses in general, and is an ABC award-winning trusted advisor.

ABC Business Sales’ childcare sector specialist Munish Verma has been in the industry since 1993, owning and operating multiple childcare businesses over the last 17 years.





Munish specialises in early childcare sector in the Auckland and Northland regions. Photo / supplied

“There has been a significant rise in buyer activity, with investors from other sectors looking to invest in risk-averse industries like childcare business and property.

“Childcare freeholds and investment properties tenanted to essential service providers are now attracting a lot more interest compared to other traditional property investments with their strong tenant covenants and long-term leases.”

Verma has recently sold four childcare properties in East Auckland and North Shore, and South Auckland. He says there is currently a strong demand from active buyers which is providing great results to sellers.

He currently has two top-tier freehold properties on the market which are expected to be snapped up quickly, as they have strong tenant covenants.

The first is a high-profile Auckland property with an international blue-chip anchor tenant providing essential services. The return on investment is approximately 6 per cent on current rentals plus surplus land value. With a prime location on a main road, the large section with surplus land of around 3 acres offers future potential.

The property services the area’s rapidly expanding residential precincts.

“With hundreds of houses coming up, this can also be a future land banking opportunity,” says Verma.

The second investment property near Palmerston North has a return of investment around 7.5 per cent. Again, the government-funded tenant caters to essential community needs and the property has secure lease terms of approximately 17 years, including rights of renewal.

“Not only is Palmerston North one of the most beautiful towns in New Zealand, but it’s also in one of the country’s fastest-growing regions – Manawatu.

“According to OneRoof data, Palmerston North has had one of the highest growths in property value in New Zealand in the last six months".

Verma will also be bringing to the market a resource-consented childcare property catering to some 70 children.

“This is your chance to build and establish your dream ECE Centre in a young development in West Auckland, catering to the local catchment area and surrounds,” says Verma.

“Here at ABC we understand the importance of confidentiality when it comes to deals in the childcare sector and other investment properties and that vendors want to deal only with genuinely interested parties

“We know the value of a smooth transition and aim to make the transactions as seamless as possible for both parties.”

Verma’s professional deal-making skills allow him to generate great results for both buyers and sellers and he is ready for confidential discussions as buyers and sellers gear up for 2021.

