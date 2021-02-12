A former police station in the heart of one of Auckland's most desirable suburbs is up for sale.
The vacant building sits on a 847sqm section on the corner of Redmond Street and Jervois Road in Ponsonby and has the potential to be redeveloped into a 13-metre high apartment or office block.
The property, which is for sale by way of tender, closing on March 16, has been owned by the Crown since 1879 and over the years has housed the Ponsonby Community Hall, a fire station and two police stations.
Bayleys agent Cameron Melhuish, who has the listing, said the property was one of Ponsonby's last remaining substantial development sites. “It is a rare opportunity in this tightly held precinct and will appeal to developers."
He said the Town Centre zoning would allow intensive development. "The flexible zoning means the site could accommodate a mix of ground floor retail tenancies with high-quality apartments or premium offices above."
Melhuish added it might be possible to incorporate some basement parking into a redevelopment due to the sloping nature of the section.
Fellow listing agent Gerald Rundle, who is Bayleys' director of corporate projects, said buyers could alternatively upgrade and modernise the existing building.
“The property is well positioned in a sought-after, vibrant location surrounded by the affluent residential suburbs of Herne Bay, Ponsonby, St Marys Bay and College Hill,” he said.
The listing comes amid intense demand for development land in Auckland, with buyers paying big sums for attractively zoned properties on big sections in not just inner-city suburbs but areas of South Auckland too.
Last year, Bayleys concluded the sale of a historic church on Ponsonby Road that had been pitched as a development buy and sold another former church in nearby Mt Eden to a developer.
