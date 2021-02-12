A former police station in the heart of one of Auckland's most desirable suburbs is up for sale.



The vacant building sits on a 847sqm section on the corner of Redmond Street and Jervois Road in Ponsonby and has the potential to be redeveloped into a 13-metre high apartment or office block.

The property, which is for sale by way of tender, closing on March 16, has been owned by the Crown since 1879 and over the years has housed the Ponsonby Community Hall, a fire station and two police stations.

Bayleys agent Cameron Melhuish, who has the listing, said the property was one of Ponsonby's last remaining substantial development sites. “It is a rare opportunity in this tightly held precinct and will appeal to developers."