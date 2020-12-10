"It's continuing a trend of outsiders buying and caring for this house," he said.

Karam said the sale price was a record for the town and about what he and his partner expected.

The manor at 537 Wellington Road, Marton, Rangitikei, was snapped up by a Wellington lawyer.

The listing agent, Jacqui Campion, from Harcourts, told OneRoof that there had been huge interest in the property, some of it from overseas.

"There's definitely a market for lifestyle properties in the area in the $1 million-plus price bracket."

Karam and his partner Lisa purchased the six-bedroom property in May 2017 for $480,000. Although it was structurally sound, it was in dire need of repair and the couple set about restoring it to its former glory.

Originally home to founding father and three-time mayor of Marton, Reginald Beckett, the manor at 537 Wellington Road was built in 1884. It sits pride of place on 8.5 acres of landscaped gardens and farmland.





Karam's hall of fame: the room dedicated to Karam's rugby past. Photo / Supplied

“Lisa and I have both owned heritage houses in the past so we have a real passion for them,” Karam told OneRoof in October. “We worked hard to create a home that looks like it could have stepped straight out of the 1800s.”



One of the five living spaces in the house pays tribute to the ex-All Black’s sporting endeavours, featuring team photos, jerseys and other memorabilia on the walls. However the memorabilia will be going with Karam, who is looking forward to a break.







The living room with its grand fireplace. Photo / Supplied

“Lisa used to spend a lot of time on Kawau Island at her grandparents’ place and we’re lucky enough to have a small place up there,” he said. “We will relocate to Kawau to catch a lot of snapper, do a bit of walking, and put our feet up before we decide what the next project is.



“We have spent many, many hours sanding, stripping and cleaning. We love this home and have a great sense of pride to have brought it back to life. Unlike many houses being built today, this will still be sitting here proudly in another 100 years’ time. We’re very proud of what we’ve done, but it’s time for someone else to take it to the next level.”