“It’s a family home with style and substance, thoroughly renovated to an incredible standard,” Haddow said.

Bayleys agent Blair Haddow who marketed the smartly renovated property said that since buying it in September last year for $1.65m the couple had overhauled the solid brick and cavity plaster home with a new kitchen, two new bathrooms, new carpeting, painting and had landscapied the private 584 sqm garden.

Afeaki, with his wife Olivia, is moving to a lifestyle property north of Auckland.

Former All Black and Blues coach Ben Afeaki has sold his four-bedroom home in Auckland’s Point Chevalier for $2.36m - over $700,000 more than what he paid for it a year ago.

The property is next door to popular Pt Chevalier School and benefits from one of the local secrets – access to the school pool key - as well as being close to Coyle Park, Pt Chev beach and Meola dog park.





Ben Afeaki, right, played for the All Blacks in 2013, retiring after the 2014 season from concussion-related injuries. Photo / Phil Hutchinson

Two bidders pushed the price of the property past its on-market number of $2.36m.

Afeaki, an All Black prop for the winning game against France in 2013, made headlines this year joining many professional rugby players sharing their concussion stories.

The former Chiefs and Hurricanes player retired in 2015 without recovering from a 2014 concussion injury, and has been scrum mentor and assistant coach for the Auckland Blues for the past three years.





Renovations by the couple included a new kitchen, new bathrooms, flooring, painting and landscaping. Photo / Supplied

Houses in Walford Road, on the popular beach-side of Point Chevalier, sell fast. In May, another three-bed property, a smart 2018 renovation the original 1940s house, fetched $2.705 after only a week on the market, while a four-bedroom property on 416sqm site also sold after a week for $2.31m in February. Just 18 months ago, a similar house on the road sold for $1.667m.





In May, another three-bed townhouse on the same street sold for $2.705m after just a week on the market. Photo / Supplied

“Point Chev has really come up in value in the last year, people are paying big money now. It used to be called the poorer cousin of great Ponsonby or Westmere, but nobody’s saying that now.”

In the same auction, a house on Franklin Road, Freemans Bay, marketed by Haddow fetched $2.43m as eight bidders competed for over half an hour, some in bids of a mere $800 a time. The four-bedroom cottage on the street famous for its Christmas lights had a council ratings valuation of $1.55m and last sold 16 years ago for just $735,000, according to OneRoof records.



