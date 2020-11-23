2020 has witnessed record demand for baches. Bachcare’s Marketing Manager, Tara Toman, states the recent school holidays saw Bachcare owners’ rent up 44% year on year. “With Tourism New Zealand indicating Kiwis travelling around New Zealand may spend up to 18% more in January than the previous year, this is likely just a taste of what’s to come,” she says.

The bach has unquestionably evolved, though the nostalgic sentiment a bach incites remains unchanged. “The excitement of catching a fish, climbing the cliffs, boating into the sea caves and tobogganing down the grassy slopes plays at the edge of memory.” And following what has been a year like no other, it holds more appeal than ever.

The bach has come a long way since its modest beginnings as a humble cabin remote from civilisation, often with no electricity, and at the end of a journey of epic proportions. Today’s Kiwi bach takes on many forms. From the sprawling beachfront Omaha holiday home to the modest untouched abodes dotted along the length of New Zealand’s coast, lakes and mountains. Bach owners are equally varied, from wide ranging backgrounds and circumstances. The Kiwi bach holds broad appeal, and it's easy to understand why.

Little else invokes notions of summer and childhood joy as much as the Kiwi bach. Historian Janet Abbott once said, “There is nothing so fine as to travel over a winding, dusty road with the kids in the back, a stop to pick up fish and chips, and then arrive at your bach.” The Kiwi bach is an institution, as entrenched into our culture as rugby and L&P.

In 2004, Bachcare founders recognised a gap in the market for holiday home management, and a growing number of owners seeing their bach’s potential for financial self-sufficiency thanks to an expanding market. With good management, exposure, and service, the holiday home can now constitute a savvy investment as well as a beloved family retreat. This is where Bachcare takes the lead.

Bachcare team members share the common pursuit of delivering impeccable customer service and extensive market knowledge. With a dedicated website and team for new owners, the step from self-managing to having it all done for you is effortless. Bachcare offers a comprehensive build of your listing; professional photos, revenue management tools and valuable advice at every stage of the onboarding process.

The often-chaotic business of self-managing a holiday home is transformed to a flawless and relaxed experience. South Island New Owner Advisor Nicola says, “Helping to start our family of Bachcare owners on the journey of listing their well-loved family holiday home and turn it into an income-generating asset is a hugely rewarding experience. It is so enjoyable when they realise how easy Bachcare makes it for them and you can just hear the relief in their voices when the process is explained. The best of both worlds, income and holiday rolled into one tidy package.”

Bachcare Owners Faye and Quentin Doig who own the Riverside Apartment in Christchurch detail how Bachcare has helped them. “We have been delighted by the responsiveness demonstrated by the Bachcare team with the management of our inner-city Christchurch apartment. The past 12 months have been difficult due to ongoing EQ repair works on our apartment block, combined with the unusual impact of the Covid pandemic. The Bachcare relationship team has been outstanding with their communication throughout these disruptions.”

Tara highlights, “What makes Bachcare’s service unique is our local Holiday Managers based all over Aotearoa.” Their intrinsic local knowledge coupled with an enthusiastic delivery of service set Bachcare apart. “They take care of guest meet and greets, professionally clean the property, and manage all guest queries during their stay,” Tara adds. Which explains some of Bachcare’s appeal to its 2000 strong base of homeowners. Faye and Quentin echo the sentiment, “Our Christchurch based Holiday Manager, Sandy, is wonderful to work with. She constantly goes above and beyond what we would have expected in the important role of preparing and presenting our apartment for use by visitors.”

Bachcare has established itself as the go-to for complete holiday home management, recognising and understanding the allure of the bach for countless New Zealanders. New Owner Advisor Toni puts it best, “We aren’t just making business arrangements, we are making genuine connections, extending communities and bringing people together.”

One thing remains constant, Kiwi baches, as Abbott says, “Are Kiwi icons and their histories intertwined with that of this country.” And with more and more New Zealanders realising their bach’s full financial potential, this looks set to continue for decades to come.

This content has been created in partnership with Bachcare.



