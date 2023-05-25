The sale price, which has only recently been made public. is the highest for a residential or lifestyle property in Flat Bush and the surrounding suburbs, and is a further sign of strength in the prestige property market on Auckland's south-eastern fringes.

It underwent a massive renovation three years ago, winning gold in the Master Builders awards in 2020, and sold in February this year to a couple who own a business nearby.

The sprawling 615sqm home on a 6383sqm section is one of the original lifestyle properties on Redoubt Road in Flat Bush, Auckland.

An award-winning mansion with unique curves has sold for $5.65 million – more than $1.6m above its CV.

The deal was brokered by Bayleys agent Angela Rudling, who marketed the home with colleagues Ethan Huo and Natalie Harvey.

She told OneRoof that the Redoubt Road home's interesting architecture and 360-degree views had attracted plenty of attention. “It really merged well with the landscape, but it was a very stunning property. Everybody went ‘wow’,” she said.



“There are a lot of new homes on Redoubt Road, but that one really had some style.”

A purpose-built gymnasium was added to the property in 2018 and it also had a heated swimming pool, underfloor heating, wine cellar, and home theatre.





Another impressive lifestyle property on Redoubt Road in Flat Bush is for sale and priced by negotiation. Photo / Supplied

Rudling, who holds the record for this year's highest sale, $20m for a mansion in Whitford, is marketing another architecturally-designed property at 824 Redoubt Road on a 1.77ha lifestyle section which, she says, is also stunning.

The property is priced by negotiation and is unlikely to pip the latest record sale.

OneRoof records show the property last sold for $2.88m in May 2020 and the current owners have made a number of improvements.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 2014 and spans over three levels and includes a newly-built inground heated swimming pool as well as a separate living area with a separate kitchen, bedroom, and full bathroom suitable for extended families or teenagers.

“It’s a very private area because it’s at the bottom of a long driveway and it does have a lovely view.”

Redoubt Road is a road of two halves – the cheaper residential properties are located closer to the Manukau shopping centre while the lifestyle properties with semi-rural outlooks and much higher price tags begin after Mill Road in Totara Park.

Rudling says Redoubt Road is viewed as a convenient lifestyle location and is comparable with properties on Point View Drive and in Whitford.

“I think for some people that’s more convenient than the long drive to Whitford because Redoubt Road links into the motorway in South Auckland there at Manukau.”

And prices tend to be quite similar, she adds.

A large property at 384 Clifton Road on a 1.85ha section in Whitford is also for sale for someone looking for a country escape.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home has an indoor heated swimming pool and spa, as well as a barn with stables and extra living accommodation. The property last changed hands in 2016 for $2.96m.

