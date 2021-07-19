With an exciting brand-new product formula, Dulux envirO₂ is low-odour and has very low VOC (volatile organic) content, with less than one gram per litre.

That effort was recently rewarded with Dulux envirO₂ range achieving certification under the prestigious Global GreenTag™’ programme. This makes them the only major paint brand in Australia and New Zealand to hold these internationally recognised eco-accreditations across a full range.

Over recent decades they’ve led the way in proactively shifting from solvent-based to water-based paint products with no accompanying reduction in quality or performance.

Without question, the planet needs our help in order to survive and thrive, so sustainability is always at the forefront of Dulux product research and development.

It offers a full interior system, which includes acrylic sealer undercoat, ceiling flat, interior low sheen and semi-gloss enamel, and comes in the very popular colours of New Zealand® range, tinted off a vivid white base.

Because of continued commitment to a sustainable future, the packaging used in this range is made up of 50% reprocessed content and the pails can also be fully recycled after use.

Heather Goode, Dulux technical, quality and colour services manager, says receiving the Global GreenTag™ certification programme that certifies over 14,000 products for more than 120 companies, with factories in 22 countries across four continents, is a testament to the quality of envirO₂ colour range.

“Some low VOC paints can mean a trade-off in performance, but envirO₂ delivers a premium finish that is washable, stain resistant.

It also helps to prevent mould growth without compromising on quality and application properties,” she adds.

“The health and safety of consumers, customers and the environment form a core element of our business.”

Dulux EnvirO2 range. Image / Supplied.

David Baggs, a sustainability and materials expert and the programme’s CEO, says that it was established to make healthy, planet-aware, ethically sourced and trusted product purchases simple for both industry and domestic consumers.

“Paints don’t often list ingredients on the label or in their safety data sheets. But even if they did, how many people would know how or take the trouble to figure out what all that information means?” David says. He also says that by default, people tend to fall back on whether a product is ‘low odour’ or not.

“It’s not a great indicator, and consumers would be better informed selecting a product that is eco-labelled.”

The certification process is intended to inform consumers how a particular product will influence the health of their work and home environments.

David Baggs says that ecolabels, like Global GreenTag™ and Environmental Choice New Zealand, help fill trust and information gaps that can sometimes occur when Dulux customers are choosing paint products.

The envirO₂ range is manufactured in New Zealand at the Dulux Gracefield facility in Lower Hutt, which operates under one of the world’s strictest environmental management guidelines systems.

The products come in 10L packs and are available from Dulux trade outlets, including selected Guthrie Bowron, Colourplus and PlaceMakers stores nationwide.

This content has been produced in partnership with Dulux.



