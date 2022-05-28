Former All Black Sir John Kirwan has put his multi-million-dollar home in Auckland’s Mission Bay on the market for sale. The four-bedroom house on Marau Crescent, has a CV of $6 million and is being brought to auction by Barfoot & Thompson agent Aaron Foss on June 22. Sir John and his wife Fiorella built the house ten years ago and are selling up with the intention of tackling another Grand Designs-style project. The pair's Wahi Beach bach featured in the Choice TV show The Bach That JK Built last year and shows they have the design chops.

Their Mission Bay house was the couple’s first collaboration with architect Chris Tate, who also designed their bach. “I’m a passionate fan. I love houses,” Sir John told OneRoof, adding that with each house the couple aims to simplify their lives even more. “I just love design, I love to be pushing myself and doing projects. We ended up being good friends with Chris, he’s incredibly creative.” In fact, it was Tate who showed the couple, newly back from Italy, the land for their new home, near the sea – a condition stipulated by Fiorella for coming back to New Zealand. However, the site was tricky and had on it a leaky and asbestos-ridden home.