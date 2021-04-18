101A Reihana Street, in Orakei, sold under the hammer at Barfoot and Thompson’s city auctions last week.

The leap in price is the result of the stunning five-bedroom home they built on the 422sqm section.

A couple who bought an empty section in one of Auckland’s wealthiest suburbs for $1.248 million three years ago have resold it for just over $3.5 million.

Aaron Foss, who marketed the property with colleague Veronica Schoonraad, said there were five active bidders at the auction, with the luxury home eventually snapped up by a downsizer who had already sold.

“All the people bidding were in the same position. They had all sold and had been looking for a while,” Foss said.

The three-storey house, which has views of Rangitoto, was designed by Hulena Architects and boasts a stylish finish, much of it driven by the vendors themselves.

“It was a home with a good finish and an amazing fit out,” Foss said.





The three-storey house was designed by Hulena Architects. Photo/ Supplied

On the other side of Auckland, in Epsom, a six-bedroom villa in a double grammar zone sold under the hammer for $4.8 million – almost $1 million above its 2017 rating valuation.

Bidding on the renovated 1910 villa at 24 Claude Road started at $3.5 million and didn’t take long to the pass the reserve price of $4.7 million.

The house, which sits on a 913sqm freehold section zoned for terrace housing and apartment building, was listed with Barfoot and Thompson agents Cindy Jiang and Julia Nah.





24 Claude Road, in Epsom, Auckland, sold under the hammer for $4.8 million. Photo / Supplied

Also fetching a top price at auction last week was 1 Macpherson Street, in Meadowbank.

The three-bedroom home sold for $3.15 million - $1.4million above its rating valuation.

Ray White agent Matt Gibson, who marketed the property with colleague Lauren Andreoli, said: “We had more than 150 groups through the open homes.

“It really had that 'X' factor. Fifteen registered bidders were in the auction room to compete for it on the night.”



