A villa that needs a lot of work in one of Auckland’s most prestigious suburbs sold under the hammer for $3.2 million last week.
The Herne Bay five-bedroom duplex villa, just two houses away from the ocean, sold to a developer.
READ MORE: Find out if your suburb is rising or falling
Barfoot and Thompson agent Will Gluestein, who marketed 43 Sarsfield Street said it attracted builders, architects, investors and developers, as it needed some work done.
Start your property search
“There was fierce competition between two bidders and the auction moved so quickly, I think both buyers really wanted it,” he said.
An Auckland developer ended up securing the property with plans on keeping it as a rental until they decide how to upgrade the property. The old villa, one of a mirror pair, had been in the same family since the 1930s.
“It did need a lot of work but it had good bones with over 200sq m floor plan, but just needs some good TLC,” Gluestein said. "Prospects like this in Herne Bay are incredibly scarce."
31 Kelmarna Avenue had a pre-auction offer of $1.4 million and was auctioned for $1.815 million. Photo / Supplied
The property's 2017 council valuation of $2.475 million valued the five-bedroom do-up building at just $250,000. The house still had a fireplace, original board and batten ceilings and high studs and wide hallways, with a large north-facing back yard.
But the property sits on a 457sqm site zoned for mixed housing urban, favoured by developers and investors for the potential to add more density.
A short stroll away, another duplex villa in Herne Bay's southern slopes sold under the hammer for over $800,000 above its CV last week.
Bayleys agent Robyn Clark put the two-bedroom home at 31 Kelmarna Avenue on the market on Wednesday and just two days later, on the Friday, had already received a pre-auction offer of $1.4 million.
However, with auctioned moved forward, the buyer who made a pre-auction offer was outbid by other buyers, who eventually paid $1.815 million for it.
The Herne Bay villa, dubbed entry level in the marketing, had a 2017 rating valuation of $1.04 million with improvement value being $360,000.
Clark didn’t want to reveal who secured the two-bedroom home but said a good location and the fact that home needed work and new owners could leave their mark on it, made it attractive.
The property last sold for $490,000 in 2004, meaning the owners made a $1,325,000 profit, in paper at least.
Ad Tag