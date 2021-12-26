Here are some ideas from Resene on how to make the most of life at the beach, that can also bring a little bit of the beach to you, wherever you are.

It’s not a difficult vibe to achieve - and better still, it’s one that can easily be adapted to suit your everyday living back at home.

Bach or beach house life is all about chilling out. It’s about creating spaces where you can drift between inside and out without too much thought given to keeping things immaculate, and ‘just so’. Coastal living calls for houses that let us live lightly, while still being inspiring and uplifting to be in.

Indoor-outdoor flow tends to be the first thing we talk about when we talk about bach or coastal living. We all want that seamless connection to the outdoors; it’s part of the point of being at the beach.

But good indoor-outdoor flow is as much about bringing the outside in, as it is having your interior spaces flow outside through some French doors onto a deck with a table, chairs and the BBQ.

If you do have that open connection to the outdoors, consider mirroring the colours of the exterior view, in your interior colour scheme. If your deck overlooks the sand and sea go for muted sandy neutrals inside of Resene Quarter Napa or Resene Bison Hide, with a muted aqua such as Resene Iceberg, a tropical vibrant turquoise like Resene Hullabaloo or a deep, open-sea blue such as Resene Cyprus.

But if your coastal view is a grassy, sandy backyard, pohutukawa and pine trees, or a bright floral garden, look for ways to mirror those colours inside as well, to really emphasise that connection to the outside.

The other way to bring the outside in is by furnishing your spaces with bare, weathered wood finishes, which naturally work well with your coastal themed colour schemes. Don’t be afraid to add other beach touches with bowls of unusual shells, sea glass and other beach treasures. Natural fibres and finishes such as linen, hessian, rope, reeds and cane all help root your interior in its coastal surrounds.





Painted ply adds informal texture to this dramatic beachy look. These plywood walls are stained with Resene Colorwood Woody Bay, the floor is painted in Resene Sea Fog, the sideboard is in Resene Casper, the coffee table is painted in Resene Indian Ink and wiped with Resene Sea Fog to add a paint effect. The tray is in Resene Escape, the vase (with single palm leaf) and the tea light is Resene Lazy River. The white rattan votive is Resene Sea Fog, the textured vase (on the sideboard is in Resene Escape and the pendant lamp is in Resene Sea Fog. Project by Vanessa Nouwens. Image by Melanie Jenkins.

Bring the inside out

These days we ask a little more from our outdoor living areas, thanks largely to our increased awareness of the sun. Rather than just a deck with a table, chairs and maybe a sun umbrella, we like at least part of our outdoor living areas to also offer more shelter.

Pergolas that filter the sun's rays, but also offer all-weather use are hugely popular - and are often very appealing to buyers should you one day consider selling your coastal escape. It might take the shape of sturdy wooden frame with plants entwined overhead, or it could be a simple retractable awning if building a fully roofed, gabled extension is not on the cards. You can paint your pergola to match your home using Resene Lumbersider low sheen or Resene Sonyx 101 semi-gloss or consider Resene Woodsman for a subtle stained effect. If you’re choosing a dark colour, use a Resene CoolColour to help reflect more heat and keep the surface cooler than a standard colour.

Another fun way to bring the inside out at your bach - or to add a practical touch of bach living to your city home - is with an outdoor shower.





A colourful tongue-and-groove finish complements the natural-toned wood floor in this outdoor shower. The wall is Resene Green Meets Blue with the striped shower splashback in Resene Nepal and Resene Sea Fog. The breezeblocks are Resene Sea Fog and the show foot stand is Resene Pitch Black. The mirror is Resene Breeze, the soap dispenser and towel rail are Resene Nepal and the shelf is Resene Pitch Black. Project by Kate Alexander. Image by Bryce Carleton.

Adding a couple of non-slip pavers near where you have an outdoor tap should help ensure plumbing in a shower head isn’t a major job. But you can go as fancy as you like, with tiles, wood screens, copper shower fittings and lots of surrounding large leafy plants.

If you don’t want to involve a plumber, you can keep it super simple by hooking up a hand-held sprinkler head attached to a hose, either a tree or on a purpose built bracket against the house. For a cheap hack, that will mean a quick shower, drill tiny holes in the bottom of a metal bucket and hang it in a tree!

Head for the Hamptons

If you want a roadmap to follow in your quest for a quick and chic coastal makeover, have a look at the Hamptons style trend.

It might get its name from the elite North American coastal community at the Hamptons, but it is also an easy and budget-friendly style to emulate anywhere.

At its core Hamptons style is all about lots of layers of crisp white, paired with weathered wood finishes and another punch of colour, often in the form of nautical blues like Resene Bondi Blue or Resene Cobalt. But it can also be adapted to include layers of other natural-toned neutrals such as Resene Half Villa White and washed timbers in Resene Colorwood Mid Greywash or Resene Colorwood Whitewash.





Fresh, seafoam tones make for a charming, comfortable outdoor area. The walls are painted in Resene Half Villa White, the deck is in Resene Colorwood Mid Greywash, the ottoman and side table are in Resene Double Pravda, the large plant pot is in Resene Aura, the ladder, tray and pattern on ottoman cushion are painted in Resene Peace, the pattern on the square cushion is in Resene Kandinsky and the vase and smaller plant pot are in Resene Bi Hoki. Project by Laura Lynn Johnston. Image by Bryce Carleton.

Coastal or ‘Hamptons’ colours don’t have to include blue. If blue’s not your thing, a mix of fresh white like Resene Alabaster, or a warmer neutral such as Resene White Pointer will give you a fresh base that works well with shades of bright green like Resene Green or forest green like Resene Zuccini. Or you could mix your blues and greens with a teal like Resene Wishing Well.

For a sunny, summery vibe yellow, golds and oranges will give your rooms dramatic impact, and are shades that work well with stone, or oaty-toned neutrals. Some combinations to try are Resene Reno Sand with Resene Narvik, Resene Sunflower with Resene Titania, or Resene Buddha Gold with Resene Quarter Thorndon Cream.

More beachy ideas

Do the deck – always remember to stain or paint your deck to help keep the timber in good shape. Wash it down well first with Resene Timber and Deck Wash. Don’t be tempted to water blast as this can gouge the timber. A well stained or painted deck will last longer reducing the risk of splinters.

Non-slip pavers are a quick way to create paths. Paint existing pavers in Resene Non-Skid Deck & Path to refresh the colour and provide a non-slip finish. Cover with all-weather cushions and beanbags that can be easily stored when you lock up and head home.

Blend old and new. A traditional bach or beach house is often a random collection of family treasures, old and new. It might include Nana's old casserole dish, with second-hand shop finds of fun retro vases and coffee cups, with sleeker new additions in art, furniture and fittings. Don’t be afraid to blend the two. Pick two or three retro, well-loved pieces and take your colour and design inspiration from them and add layers of more modern finishings that showcase your family favourites. Beachy-style is all about a more casual type of living that works well with a bit of mish-mashing styles.

Tongue-and-groove finishes on walls add an informal, old school beach house or bach look to any room or outdoor area. Plywood finished with a wash of colour in Resene Colorwood stains or Resene Colorwood Whitewash is another way to add simple, low-fuss, but effective beach style.

For an immediate beachy or tropical touch in any room, add a wallpapered feature wall in a tropical leafy print such as Resene Wallpaper Collection P012-VD4 or Resene Amiata Wallpaper Collection 296012. To go full beachy in a kid’s bedroom, a studio shed, or a rumpus room how about a beach scene mural like Resene Wallpaper Collection P011-VD4?

Allow for lots of natural light. Look for any way to flood your coastal retreat - or home - with natural light. It might be as simple as replacing blinds for sheer curtains, or more labour intensive, like adding skylights. Mirrors are also a great way to bounce the light you do have around a space. Natural light is one of the simplest, quickest ways to bring indoor-outdoor connection to your home or bach.

Wooden storage boxes for outdoor games, sports equipment, furnishings and even BBQ gear can double up as additional seating.

Add a layer of sheer floaty curtains to soften the effect of harsh sun, without shutting it out.

Hang a swathe of cotton muslin from a hoop attached to the ceiling over a bed or favoured reading spot for a cooling shade effect - that will also keep the mozzies at bay.

Beachy doesn’t always mean sun-drenched. Create a cool, shady retreat inside or out, with a comfortable chair or recliner, cushions, a table for drinks and snacks, and stacks of books and magazines. If it’s outside, try and make it all-weather with some shelter, if you can. Inside, see if you can find a corner that gets a mix of sun and shade, perfect for relaxing.

