Over four years, the couple managed to blend the traditional with the contemporary to create a spacious family home with seriously cool vibes.

90 Walker Road, in Point Chevalier, Auckland , is the brainchild of architectural designer Alex Farrell and builder Matt Farrell and it is heading to auction on June 26.

What was once a tired two-bedroom 1920s weatherboard house is now a four-bedroom architectural wonder with an outdoor swimming pool.

The before and after photos of this project need to be seen to be believed.

“When we first saw this property, we could only see potential,” Alex told OneRoof. “The existing home was basic, but the section was large and relatively flat, and the house was in a good position. We saw a blank canvas that we could add value to.”

It’s plain to see Alex’s architectural nous and Matt’s building proficiency in the finished product. The pair turned the original home, which they bought in 2017 for $1.451 million, into the bedroom ‘wing’, and installed a contemporary pavilion-style extension, which is home to the living and kitchen spaces. And the backyard is now a luxurious entertaining zone, with an outdoor fireplace and a pool.

“We spent a couple of years working on the design,” Matt said. “We wanted nice open-plan living for that ultimate family home, with lots of space for extended family and entertaining.”



They also wanted to incorporate some of the home’s existing personality into the final design.

“The gabled roof was one of the things that attracted us to this home in the first place,” Alex said. “We’ve incorporated that same roofline into the extension so when you look at the property from the street, the old and the new tie in seamlessly.”





90 Walker Road before the renovation. The couple bought the property for $1.451m in 2017. Photo / Supplied





The Farrells turned the original two-bedroom bungalow into the bedroom wing. Photo / Supplied





Construction work on the extension, which houses the kitchen and living spaces. Photo / Supplied

The home blends different textures too. “I’ve always loved using concrete, so it was a non-negotiable to incorporate it into the design,” Matt said. “We’ve created a concrete spine down the side of the house that grounds the home and adds a lot of personality to it.”

Bandsaw timber flooring softens the concrete and endless glass allows light to pour in, while a neutral colour palette has allowed the couple to get creative with furniture and furnishings.

The home has worked well for Alex and Matt and their three children.

“The house functions really well for a family of five,” Alex said. “The kids have got their own bedrooms, one of which opens to a loft, which has been amazing as a playroom. Because we have multiple indoor and outdoor living spaces, the kids can lock themselves away with a movie while the adults enjoy some timeout too.”





The extension opens out onto the deck and has a gabled roof, which was inspired by the original home's roofline. Photo / Supplied





The living spaces are light-filled and modern. Photo / Supplied





The outside of the home hints at the blend of old and new. Photo / Supplied

The home is undeniably beautiful, but the location is exceptional too.

“Everything’s within walking distance in Point Chev,” Matt said. “It’s nice and flat so we’re always riding our bikes, always in the park, always at the beach – there are lots of things for families to do here.”

Bayleys agent Edward Pack, who is marketing the property, told OneRoof: “Alex and Matt are an amazing couple, and this is one of the coolest rebuilds or remodels I’ve seen.





The bedrooms are designed for comfort. Photo / Supplied

"This property has got the ‘cool factor’ but it’s certainly not intimidating. It’s very liveable and very comfortable.”

While the Farrells have loved everything about their Walker Road project, it’s time to move on to the next one.

“We always said when our daughter started school we’d move on to the next project,” Alex said. “We like to learn and stretch ourselves. We’ll be sad to leave, but we’re looking forward to giving it another go somewhere else.”

