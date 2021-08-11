“The council valuation is $1.725m, so we’d certainly expect the price will start with a two,” Scott told OneRoof.

It had been owned by the same family for almost 100 years, said Ray White agents Chloe and Scott Wither, who are marketing the property

The four-bedroom villa at 23 Millais Street is one of a shrinking number of do-ups in Auckland's inner-city suburbs and is being sold as a deceased estate.

A crumbling villa in Auckland’s Grey Lynn is expected to sell for more than $2 million when it goes to auction at the end of the month .

“While the property is certainly run-down, it still retains plenty of features that make these period homes so very special.”





The house on Millais Street in Grey Lynn, Auckland, has been untouched for decades. Photo / Supplied

Two do-up properties on either side of 23 Millais have sold for $2m-plus each in the last 12 months, another three-bedroom house on the street that agents dubbed “ready for a makeover” sold for $1.85m last September.

The Withers also sold a tidily renovated three-bedroom villa down the road in March for $2.45m

“This is the best do-up we’ve seen in years,” says Scott, pointing to the big bedrooms and original features like the wood floors, fretwork, high ceilings and grand proportions that he calls “villa-gold” despite the original lean-to kitchen and bathroom, lino and scrim and sarking walls.





The kitchen and bathroom still have original features. Photo / Supplied

“This street is really changing, every second house has builders, vans and skips outside. It’s been the golden triangle and tightly held,” Scott said.

Would-be buyers doing their renovation sums may well note recent high value sales of renovated properties in the area. In March this year a stylishly renovated three-bedroom house in nearby Rose Road sold for $3.41m, a profit on paper of more than $1m in the eight months since it last sold in July, OneRoof records show.





The house sits on a 481sqm site with the backyard facing west. Photo / Supplied

Also in March an immaculate four-bedroom home on Ponsonby’s John Street sold for $3.905m, nearly twice its $2.2m CV. And a two-bedroom cottage with a large, luxury modern add-on in nearby Norfolk Street sold earlier this month for an astonishing $5.3m.

“We're not sugar-coating it, there is a lot of work to be done here, but the rewards will be enormous,” the Withers said.





A renovated villa on nearby Rose Road in Grey Lynn sold for $3.41m in March, after changing hands eight months earlier for $2.356m. Photo / Supplied















