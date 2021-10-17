The result will be a room that is elegant and modern, without having to resort to the safety of a completely neutral palette.

Maybe it’s that we’ve all had so much screentime recently our eyes need something soothing, but muted shades are having a moment. They represent a way to experiment with different colour combinations, or simply add more colour to a space without the risk of clashes or a finished space that feels intense and overwhelming.

If bold brights and deep jewel tones are a bit over-the-top for your tastes, and pale pastel palettes aren’t your cup of tea either, there is another colour theme option that might be just the thing.

Muted colours are shades with a low colour saturation. They are subtler versions of colours that aren’t as bright or vivid. Often, they have been tinted with blacks or greys or a complementary colour (for example a vivid red can be desaturated with green) so they are softer and more subdued while still adding beautiful touches of personality to a room.

Muted colours are not hugely dissimilar to pastels which are also low saturation, though pastels are often thought of as paler, and cooler in tone - such as mint greens, baby pinks or duck-egg blues. Muted tones are warmer, slightly deeper in colour.

Opting for muted versions of your preferred colours, can also help make your overall look work better together, rather than going for clashing brights. For example a combination of bright red, green, blue and yellow could be a bit overwhelming. Instead try a mix of muted shades in a similar palette such as Resene Paprika, Resene Laurel, Resene Tarawera and Resene Sweet Corn. It might still seem a lot of colours for one room (although it could make for a fun kids’ bedroom), but you can see how the softer tones make the colour combination easier on the eye, and more relaxing. The colours won’t compete so much for attention.

If you’re not sure where to start with your own favourite colours, talk to a Resene colour expert at your local Resene ColorShop or use the free Ask a Resene Colour Expert service online, resene.co.nz/colourexpert. Tell them the shades you like and they’ll be able to suggest more muted versions that will work well together.





Muted shades need not fade into the background.They can be a dramatic but not overpowering way to use colour, as in thisromantic bedroom. These bedroom walls are Resene Juniper with the floorfinished in Resene Colorwood Mid Greywash. The headboard is painted in ReseneDover White, while the bench is Resene Balderdash and the pendant lamp isResene Double Sea Fog with Resene Rose Gold metallic paint. The bedside tableis Resene Double Sea Fog on the top and base, painted with Resene Hammerheadunderneath. The ribbed vases are Resene Balderdash and Resene Double Sea Fog.Project by Annick Larkin. Image by Bryce Carleton.

Where and how to use them

As with any other colour palette, there’s no limits on where you can use muted colours, but they may particularly lend themselves to certain rooms or use areas. As a rule muted colours are inviting and relaxing, even nurturing or romantic!

With that in mind a muted colour scheme can work particularly well in bedrooms, lounges and study areas. Think soothing blues such as Resene Undercurrent, with a fresh but understated note of Resene Japonica. Or the soft yellow or Resene Chenin with the muted red/brown of Resene Old Copper.

Muted colours can also be a way to add unexpected, even bold touches to a room that has an otherwise pared back or neutral palette. The calming green of Resene Bush for example, would work well as an accent colour against the warm neutral of Resene Half Spanish White or Resene Pearl Lusta, and wood floors, or features in Resene Colorwood Oregon.

Or flip the formula around into something more dramatic, with a muted but striking colour on the walls such as the on-trend ‘greige’ of Resene Millbrook with paler, warm accents in a neutral like Resene White Pointer or Resene Sea Fog.





A tone-on-tone scheme of Resene Apple Blossomwalls, Resene Wax Flower floor and the door in Resene Sebedee is dressed withgreen accent colours and accessories for added interest. The wide floatingshelf, painted in Resene Quarter Tea, can also double up as a desk. The stoolis in Resene Woodland, the crate is in Resene Gingko, the bowl is in ReseneYuma and the tall thin vase is in Resene Just Right. Project by Gem Adams.Image by Wendy Fenwick.

The x-factor

To give your favourite muted shades all the impact of a bold colour scheme without the risk of it becoming overwhelming, try layering different tones of the same colour.

A simple way to do this is to choose a muted shade you like and use it in eighth, quarter, half, full, and even double intensities. While the finished result is essentially a one-colour or monochrome room, the different shades add depth and texture so it feels inviting and comfortable. This can be a good way to play with neutrals for a simple, clean effect. Resene Tea is a good choice here as it can go from a very pale neutral at eighth strength, to a warm muted grey/green at double intensity.

For something bolder try different, warm tones of an earthy colour such as terracotta, greens or browns. Resene Apple Blossom works well with Resene Sebedee and Resene Sakura. Or try Resene Oilskin with Resene Settlement and Resene Bronco. Add highlights in a fresh white such as Resene Alabaster for lightness and one or two touches of an unexpected contrast for interest, such as Resene Envy for the terracotta or Resene Avocado for the brown shades.





This fun kids’ bedroom uses pattern and textureto bring vibrancy to a muted, earthy palette. The door is in Resene MiddleEarth, while the split rear wall is Resene Pewter on the left and Resene Otteron the right. The painted dinosaur is Resene Gecko while the butterflies areResene Pewter, Resene Serene, Resene Half Washed Green, Resene Paris White andResene Double Sea Fog. The floor is also Resene Double Sea Fog. Project by Greer Clayton. Image by BryceCarleton.

Quick tips for using muted colours.

For best effect consider using a matt finish, such as Resene SpaceCote Flat, on your muted shades. This means they’ll reflect less light emphasising their soothing effect.

Much like neutrals, using a muted palette gives you much more control over where you direct people’s attention in a room. This makes them a great backdrop for a piece of furniture or art you want to showcase.

Muted shades aren’t just for people afraid of going bolder. They can work well for lovers of brighter colours who are simply trying to create a room with a certain relaxing or calming mood.

A mostly muted colour palette doesn’t prevent you from adding accents in vivid shades, it’s all about what works for your taste and your space!

For hundreds of home project ideas from kiwi decorators, visit habitatbyresene.co.nz, or visit your local Resene ColorShop for advice and inspiration for your next decorating projects.



