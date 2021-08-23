Bidding at the auction started at $2m, with competition among four determined buyers pushing the price up to $3m.

However, they were convinced to stay the course when they saw that nine buyers had registered for the online auction.

Barfoot and Thompson agent Mark Boyd, who marketed the property with colleague Lisa Nielson, said that the vendors had almost cancelled Friday’s auction due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

A smart brick and tile home on Auckland’s waterfront has sold under the hammer to a developer for $3 million – almost double its 2017 CV.

The 1960s three-bedroom house, which was last changed hands 40 years ago, sits on a 1515sqm waterfront section on Murray Road, on the Te Atatu Peninsula, in west Auckland.

The property had been pitched as a development opportunity, with the Mixed Housing Suburban zoning allowing the buyer to build up to seven townhouses or three standalone homes.

Another Auckland brick and tile home zoned Mixed Housing Suburban sold on Saturday for $2.06m – more than $750,000 above its CV.

The four-bedroom house on Landscape Road, in Mt Eden, had attracted eight registered bidders, but this time the buyer wasn’t a developer, but an investor.





A four-bedroom brick and tile house on Landscape Road, in Mt Eden, Auckland, fetched $2.06m at auction. Photo / Supplied

Bidding had kicked off at $1.2m and the house was on the market at $1.85m.

The listing agent, Barfoot and Thompson’s Cindy Yu, told OneRoof: “It [the section] was not big enough for developers.”

Yu said the buyer planned to improve the vacated 1950s house, which last changed hands in 2016 for $1.335m

Vaughan Borcovsky, operations for Barfoot and Thompson, told OneRoof that of the 107 auctions that had been scheduled by the agency to take place during the first four days of lockdown, 73 went ahead, with 54 selling for a total of value $75,000.





The most popular property at Barfoot and Thompson’s online auctions last week was 8 Alexander Avenue, in Torbay, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

He said that a total of 1548 bids were made and a total 310 registered bidders.

The most viewed property was 8 Alexander Avenue, in Torbay, which offered two houses on 911sqm of land zoned housing suburban. "The property had 672 views and attracted 91 bids," he said.

The houses, which were marketed by Barfoot and Thompson agent Karin Blaauw, sold on Thursday for $1.905m - more than $600,000 above their combined CVs.



