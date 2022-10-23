1. Inflation, the OCR, and mortgage rates

Normally I try to devote equal space to the five points covered in this column each week, but today’s needs more discussion of one thing in particular – inflation. Last week’s highly anticipated CPI release turned out to be quite a big surprise, with inflation basically unchanged at 7.2%, prompting a flurry of revisions to official cash rate projections. The consensus now is that the Reserve Bank is still behind the curve, despite having already acted earlier than other central banks. The OCR is now tipped to peak at 5% – potentially through two 0.75% hikes in November and February.

But the big question for borrowers, is what about mortgage rates? If the OCR does ultimately rise by at least another 1.5 percentage points, this would probably result in floating rates increasing by a similar amount. The picture is more complicated for fixed rates, as offshore wholesale rates matter here too (not just our own OCR). That said, it’s not out of the question that most of the OCR increase also gets passed through to fixed rates here, meaning that a typical one-year “special” (high equity) fixed rate rises from about 5.5% at present to at least 7%.

Now, a number of recent borrowers will have had their serviceability tested at rates higher than that, potentially even above 8% – meaning that theoretically they can handle the potential change. But an actual rate of 7% of more will be very close to or even above the serviceability tests applied to other borrowers, so that’s where some stress might arise. This is a key reason why I’d be wary of thinking that the house price downturn will end shortly; it’s more likely to roll on for a while yet.