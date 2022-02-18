in 1961, after being alerted to the spot by one of their neighbours.

The vendor's late parents bought 921sqm of land at 8 Bay View Place

The bach in Ferry Landing, Thames-Coromandel, goes to auction on February 26 with a 2020 RV of $3.1 million.

A multi-million-dollar beachfront property near Cooks Beach and Whitianga is on the market for the first time in more than 60 years.

“It had been part of a dairy farm, which went right down to the water,” Tom Sweden told OneRoof.

“When my parents bought it there was no road and no services and we used to drive across paddocks to get to it.

“My father paid £500, putting £50 down as a deposit and paying the balance 10 years later when title came through after the road was put in.”

The family first erected a pre-fabricated fibrolite bach onsite, revelling in the tranquil and relaxed absolute beachfront location with wide views out across Mercury Bay.





8 Bay View Place fronts a sandy bay near Cooks Beach and Whitianga, and was bought 61 years ago for £500. Photo / Supplied

Sweden and his siblings grew up exploring their holiday house’s surrounds by dinghy, swimming, fishing, boating and enjoying a classic kiwi bach lifestyle.

“You just walk down across the Queen’s chain and you’re on the beach,” he says.

“In the early days the cows were wandering around on the beach at the same time as we kids were there playing.

“My mother planted a little pohutukawa seedling just in front of our boundary and nowadays we often sit in its shade in the afternoon, relaxing with a drink.”





The property has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a single garage. Photo / Supplied

After Sweden’s father John passed away, his mother Rotraud wanted the property to better accommodate herself and her children and grandchildren who all holidayed there.

About 25 years ago the original fibrolite bach was replaced with a larger board-and-batten bach.

Only about 12 houses enjoy this dress-circle location right on the beachfront at Front Beach (Maramaratotara Bay).

“It’s a perfect spot to just chill out and enjoy the tranquillity,” Sweden said.





Fronting the beach, the house has uninterrupted sea views. Photo / Supplied

The property is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac to the west of Cooks Beach. They’re only about five minutes’ walk from where the ferry regularly nips across from Ferry Landing to Whitianga township.

The holiday home is two-storey at one end and single storey at the other, with banks of ranch sliders opening to the deck all along the front.

Sweden said the five-bedroom property was still somewhat bach-like, combining rustic and modern as they’ve upgraded it over the years.





A deck runs along the front of the house and the pohutukawa tree planted by one of the original owners is now a mature tree. Photo / Supplied





There's plenty of off-street parking at the bach which sits on 921sqm of land. Photo / Supplied

Four generations of their family have loved coming here but now both John and Rotraud have passed away and their descendants are many, so the property will be sold.

Richardsons agent Pene Clayton, who is marketing the property with Gavin White, said: “These absolute beachfront properties along Front Beach are closely held, rarely change hands and are very highly sought after.”



