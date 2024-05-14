“We thought, ‘OK, it doesn’t have a CCC, let’s see what we can do to bring it up to scratch and make something out of it’.”

“We bought the property because we were up for a challenge,” says the current owner.

When they bought it in December 2021 for just over $1 million, it didn’t have a code of compliance certificate.

The listing for the home back then highlighted the vendors’ unfortunate position. They had built the home in the mid-1990s with consents, but they never got the final inspection for the CCC.

The house, which has a 2021 CV of $1.225m, was extremely popular with buyers and sold within a week of hitting the market.

The new owners were certain they could “make something out of it” – and that’s what they’ve done, starting with a total reclad.

“The house was originally clad in corrugated iron which we’ve replaced with Stria cladding, which is a premium fibre cement product that’s designed specifically for New Zealand’s harsh environmental conditions,” one of the owners told OneRoof.

“We retained the timber joinery to keep some warmth and character in the home, and enclosed the carport to create more space, privacy, and security.”

The upgraded home is back on the market for sale and heading to auction on May 23 with Harcourts listing agent Annie Booth, who also sold the house in December 2021.





The house has been “tickled up” with new flooring, an ensuite and a rejig of the floorplan. Photo / Supplied





The current owners of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home own a well-known building company in the Birkenhead area so fixing the problems was not a hardship. Photo / Supplied

The owners are well-used to building projects. They own a construction company in the Birkenhead area and have been handling everything from new builds to renovations for more than 40 years.

“When we build something, we do it properly. We never saw this home as a problem; it was only an opportunity to give it a new lease of life,” one of the owners told OneRoof.

As part of necessary compliance measures, the back deck was completely rebuilt – which came with a lovely surprise for the owners.

“The interior living spaces open onto the back deck which has a pergola over the top of it,” one of the owners said.

“This space is really nice for entertaining or just sitting out there in the sun with a good book or a glass of wine at the end of the day.

“But what was most surprising was the grapevine that’s under the pergola. In the first year we were there we were surprised by how many grapes were there. We cut it back during the renovations, but the vine bounced back and flourished.”

Inside, the house has been “tickled up” with new flooring, an ensuite, and a rejig of the master bedroom floorplan which previously opened up to the living area below.





As part of the necessary compliance measures, the back deck was completely rebuilt. Photo / Supplied





New downlights were put in and a new heat pump installed. Photo / Supplied

New downlights have been installed making the living spaces light and bright, and a new heat pump has been installed to keep the home warm and toasty during winter and cool and comfortable during summer.

The home backs onto bush which makes it feel secluded despite being in a vibrant part of the North Shore.

“A lot of people are buying into new units, but here you’ve got land and space all around you. Along with the back deck there are two more decks out the front and along the side, plus the outlook is wonderful and green.”

Booth said the house hadn't simply been renovated – “it’s been lifted to a whole other level”.

“There isn’t anything quite like this property in Birkenhead. The location is ideal too. It’s on the main bus route into Auckland city, plus schools, cafes and restaurants, parks and reserves, and shopping facilities are very handy.

“It’s just a wonderful spot to live.”

- 2/22 Rangatira Road in Birkenhead, North Shore, Auckland, goes to auction on May 23



