“A lot of the heritage stuff that was in town wasn’t strengthened, so they got broken beyond repair. But this one was strong enough that it was able to be repaired rather than having to be rebuilt,” he said.

Ray White listing agent Nic Davis said the property was sold to a developer in the 1990s and strengthening work carried out during that renovation meant it only suffered minor damage in the quakes.

The 1913 heritage-protected Old Government Building, opposite the earthquake-damaged Christchurch Cathedral, survived the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes and had re-opened as the Heritage Hotel in 2013, above the popular boutique bar OGB on the ground floor.

An apartment in one of Christchurch’s few remaining heritage buildings is for sale .

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom mezzanine style apartment at 3/28 Cathedral Square is one of 52 apartments in the building.

Most of the privately-owned apartments – owned by investors and owner-occupiers – are the most desirable north-facing units like the one Davis is selling.



The apartment has a price indication of $600,000s and, according to OneRoof records, last changed hand for $380,000 in 2016.

Davis said it would suit a young professional couple wanting to live in the city. Owners have access to a gym, indoor 25-metre lap pool, sauna and spa.





The bedroom is on a mezzanine floor. Photo / Supplied





The interior can be changed on the heritage-protected building, but not the exterior. Photo / Supplied

The apartment is currently used as a city base for the owner and is no longer required.

He said it was rare to be able to buy a piece of Christchurch’s history. “It’s really nice for some people because they know that you simply can’t get that again.”

Due to it being a Category 1 Historic Place, the Italian high renaissance-inspired exterior cannot be altered, but the inside can be completely renovated. The insurance premiums are also slightly higher.

The Ministry of Works and Development was the last government department to be based in the building before relocating in 1989. The Christchurch City Council purchased it and then sold it several years later to a developer for Heritage Hotels with a stipulation that its architectural integrity be retained.

About 200 heritage buildings were destroyed by the earthquake, including several on Cathedral Square like the old Press building, Regent Theatre and Warner’s Hotel.

The Old Government Building was joined by other heritage buildings like the Arts Centre, Christ's College and the Canterbury Club, Knox Church and the Isaac Theatre Royal that were able to be restored after the quakes.

Last year The Grand Hotel opened in the 140-year-old Post Office building, which is the only pre-earthquake building at the western end of Cathedral Square still standing.

