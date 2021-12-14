“I really like Hayley and the way that she got to know me and asked about my likes and dislikes and my favourite colours and even where I’ve travelled.”

Chloe says that while she’d seen Hayley’s 3D renders when the planning stage was still underway, standing in the room, once all the work was finished was incredibly exciting.

It’s taken a few weeks as Auckland’s Covid extended lockdown was moving towards its end, but our talented, award-winning interior designer Hayley Brown, founder of Lou Brown Design, still managed to weave her special magic, and the results in Chloe’s bedroom at seaside Cockle Bay are spectacular.

Sleepovers at Chloe’s will be this summer’s hottest ticket, as our first Guthrie Bowron and The Hits, Love Where You Live room makeover winner simply can’t hide her delight!

Chloe, winner of Guthrie Bowron’s and The Hits Love Where You Live room makeover competition, seeing the room for the first time after the makeover. Photo / Leon Rose.

The feeling is clearly mutual, and Hayley says that Chloe and her parents Paula and David Pardoe were a dream to work with.

“It wasn’t always easy, having to do many things remotely, but they always fitted in – even when I had to do my presentation to Chloe outside on their trampoline!”

She says that despite the hurdles, Guthrie Bowron made the experience as easy and straightforward as possible, especially as they arrange the flooring and window furnishings installation, and can provide suggested tradespeople for wallpaper installation and painting. Work was brisk and focused as soon as new lockdown levels allowed.

“The biggest challenge was the size of Chloe’s bedroom, which is very small, so we needed to find ways of increasing storage and generally making it look bigger.”





After look design elements: Wallpaper, Paint, Curtains, Blinds and Flooring from Guthrie Bowron. Tallboy from Freedom, bed from MagicOfWood, linen from Wallace Cotton, fairy lights TheFairyLightShop, Flowers: FlowerSystems, lamps from MrRalph. Photos by Mark Cote (before) and Leon Rose (after).

Hayley says that one of her own favourite elements is the Leopard print wallpaper from the ‘Dream Again’ collection (36503-2) on the feature wall, which she chose because Chloe is an animal lover.

The geometric-patterned wallpaper, which complements it perfectly, is from the ‘Glasshouse’ wallpaper collection (90273), while the curtains with their soft leafy pattern are from Zepel’s ‘Arbour’ collection in colour Charcoal, with blackout lining. Luxaflex Woodmates Venetian blinds in ‘Snow White’ sit within the large window.

“Chloe’s dad said this was his favourite part of the makeover because it hides the tired window joinery!” says Hayley.

The room’s original flooring has been replaced by a warm-toned 100% wool carpet by Bremworth (Lattice, Knot), and Hayley’s added a Weave, ‘Zambesi’ rug in colour ‘Sandstorm’.

Dulux paints were used throughout the room with silvery Dulux Stony River Half on the ceiling, and Dulux Te Apiti on the wall and trims.

Hayley likes to transform furniture and she sprayed a bedside table black to add contrast, with spray paint from the Dulux Duramax Range, then she used the same product in Vivid White to change the wire globe pendant light fittings.





After look design elements: Curtains, Track, Blinds, Flooring, Wallpaper and Paint from Guthrie Bowron. Hanging ceiling light Hawthornegroup, tallboy from Freedom, fairy lights TheFairyLightShop, Flowers: FlowerSystems, lamps from MrRalph. Photos by Mark Cote (before) and Leon Rose (after).

Chloe is thrilled with her new loft bed, which was made from a kitset. It’s a king single so there’s plenty of space to top and tail with a visiting friend, and the new linen is simple but stylish.

The desk underneath is going to come in handy for homework and the beanbag by the window is in a perfect spot for relaxing in the sunshine with a book.

Chloe suspects that her mother might sneak in and use it herself during the day while she’s at school, but she doesn’t mind a bit.

Paula laughs and doesn’t disagree.

She says she had tears in her eyes when she saw the dog print on the wall.

When Hayley explained that she chose it as another nod to Chloe’s love of animals, Paula revealed that Chloe has been asking for a husky, specifically, for years.

“It was quite uncanny!” says Hayley.

Other finishing touches include lush plants as a nod to Chloe’s love for Bali, a full-length mirror, foraged foliage from the nearby beach and customised photo frames which Hayley mounted using rope to add an extra maritime-inspired note to the room.





Before and Ater images of the entry doors. Now Chloe has a reading nook on a fluffy bean bag from Furtex. After look design elements: Curtains, Track, Blinds, Flooring and Paint from Guthrie Bowron. Photos by Mark Cote (before) and Leon Rose (after).

The photos within it include one of Chloe with a dolphin and one taken with her late Grandad who was going to help redecorate her room before he died unexpectedly.

Chloe says that Hayley’s scheme is very different from what she and Grandad were planning, “But I like it much better!”

Understandably she loves everything in her new room, but she’s especially pleased with the lighting.

“I’ve got fairy lights, ceiling lights and two lamps. The rabbit lamp is my favourite.”





After look the design gallery. Photos / Leon Rose.

Leaving this happy little girl to show her beautiful bedroom off to her envious friends, Hayley’s turning her expert attention once again to Lynette in Stratford, who is about to get an elegant new room for her in-home beauty business, so keep watching this space.

To view some of Guthrie Bowron’s extensive product range go to www.guthriebowron.co.nz

Guthrie Bowron also has 50 locally owned and operated stores across New Zealand, and while kiwis are always very welcome to visit, all stores offer in-home consultations, measures and quotes for window furnishings and flooring*.

*Flooring not available in all stores. Travel distance parameters may apply.

Click on the symbols to uncover product details:





Other products sourced:

Loft bed: from Magic of Wood

Linen: from Wallace Cotton.

Hanging ceiling light: Hawthornegroup

Lamps: from Mr Ralph

Flowers: Flower Systems

Fairy lights: Thefairy light shop

Tallboy: Freedom furniture







