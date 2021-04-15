Matt Prentice, Industrial Sales and Leasing Director at Colliers, says each unit features an 8m high-stud, clear-span warehouse plus air-conditioned office and showroom areas, along with generous allocated car parking.

The two units, with net lettable areas of 459sq m (Unit A) and 427sq m (Unit B), are being marketed for sale off plans through Colliers with asking prices of $2,649,000 and $2,342,118, plus GST (if any), respectively.

The units being constructed at 9 Paul Matthews Road, in the North Harbour industrial estate, are due for practical completion in January 2022.

Two brand-new premium quality industrial units have gone up for sale in the heart of one of Auckland’s most sought-after industrial precincts.

Excellent office/warehouse ratios, along with high-quality construction and a highly desirable location will ensure the properties are in strong demand, he says.

“These premium quality industrial units represent a rare opportunity to buy new in a precinct which has seen extremely low vacancy rates. We expect them to appeal strongly to both owner-occupiers and investors – with demand for such property reflected in the fact that Unit C in this development has already been spoken for.”

The two adjacent units for sale each incorporate an 87sq m office, 87sq m showroom and 28sq m canopy with a 5m-high electrically operated roller door.

Unit A offers a larger warehouse area of 285sq m and six car parks. A rental analysis has identified potential net annual rental earnings for this unit of $105,960 plus outgoings and GST.

The warehouse in Unit B is slightly smaller, at 253sq m, and the unit comes with five car parks. Its net rental earning potential is appraised at $99,540 plus outgoings and GST per annum.

Sam Sherning, Industrial Sales and Leasing Broker at Colliers, says the three-unit warehouse and office development at 9 Paul Matthews Road will be constructed with quality to the fore.

“The development incorporates reinforced concrete strip foundations, a concrete floor slab and structural steel columns and beams, along with Coloursteel long-run roofing and translucent roofing panels providing natural light in warehouse areas. Office spaces will be air-conditioned, with mechanical ventilation installed to amenity spaces.”

The site sits within a precinct zoned Business – Light Industry under the Auckland Unitary Plan, a zoning which supports the clustering and productive functioning of light industrial activities. Some retail uses are supported, including convenience retail to service the local working population, along with trade supplies and motor vehicle sales.

Sherning says the surrounding area includes a number of modern industrial properties. “The North Harbour industrial precinct has proven itself very popular for progressive companies due to the high standard of surrounding development, quality working environment, access to transport links and a number of affluent suburbs close by.

“The Albany commercial centre, home to the Albany Westfield, Massey University and a range of national-branded businesses, is approximately five minutes’ drive to the north.”

Shoneet Chand, Investment Sales Director at Colliers, says the Paul Matthews Road location is further supported by excellent transport links.

“The units for sale are located on the southern side of Paul Matthews Road, a main feeder road into the North Harbour industrial estate. At present, the road links up with Upper Harbour Highway to the east and Bush Road to the west.

“The site is some 1.6km from the Constellation Drive motorway interchange which provides access to State Highway 1 north and south. It is about 1.2km from Albany Highway, providing access to State Highway 18.

“Auckland’s central business district is within a 25-minute drive and Takapuna is approximately 15 minutes away under normal driving conditions.

“Given all of the benefits and popularity of these type of investments in such a sought-after location, we expect strong demand from owner-occupiers and investors,” says Chand.



