“It has a great EBPIDT, the envy of its competitors,” say the brokers.

The store has a consistent turnover of over $5 million and online sales of $1 million, growing well after the COVID lockdown. It had essential service status during lockdown, which has resulted in a strong YTD performance and delivers a very reliable turnover. It has consistently improved gross margin and net profits over the past three to four years.

“It enjoys a strong, consistent customer following that has evolved from the community spirit the owners have lovingly nurtured within the business, as it celebrates and services the needs of the ever-expanding numbers of organic, vegetarian, and health-conscious consumers.”

Naturally Organic offer a wide range of high demand products including organic grocery, organic and free-range meats, organic fruit and vegetables, natural health and beauty, baby products, beverages, bakery, and chilled products. As well as the high-profile retail food market and rapidly expanding online business, the business also has a small but popular cafe bar.

“This is a great opportunity for someone returning from overseas or exiting corporate life. If you’re looking for a business that does well every day, this is it. It would suit someone with a passion for organic food and healthy eating,” says de Vere.

The store is a well-established destination for customers across Auckland, located beside the high traffic Albany mall precinct, with a large number of car parks.

“The hard yards have all been done by the owners and Naturally Organic is one of only three certified organic stores in the entire Auckland region.

“If you love and live all things healthy, natural and organic, you can now profit from your own lifestyle. This is essentially three businesses and income streams in one,” says Stevens.

“It’s a love affair with lovely customers, lovely products and lovely staff.”

A new owner has the opportunity to continue the current successful business model or expand the retail footprint, develop the e-commerce side of the business, and expand the product ranges, services, and turnover.

“If you are a health-conscious person who has a passion for food and providing great customer service this might be the perfect opportunity for you,” says Stevens.

