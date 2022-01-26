The three-storey residence was the scene of many glamorous private functions hosted by Gummer and his wife, Edith, who would engage a chamber orchestra to assemble in the giant loggia and serenade guests.

Gummer, whose work includes the former Auckland Railway Station, the Winter Gardens at the Auckland Domain and the ornate Remuera Public Library, only designed 14 homes – including his own, at 46 Mountain Road in Epsom.

The grand four-bedroom home, known as Stoneways, was designed by William Gummer, of architecture firm Gummer and Ford, as his own home, and was completed in 1926.

A near-100-year-old heritage home created by the celebrated Kiwi architect behind some of Auckland's best-known buildings is for sale for $6.5 million .

Having fallen into disrepair the house was to become a labour of love for the current owners, Andrew and Andrea, who bought it four years ago for $3.3m.





Stoneways was the venue of many glamorous parties hosted by William Gummer and his wife Edith. Photo / Supplied

“Luckily somebody else had resealed the roof, but practically everything else needed to be repaired or replaced,” says Andrew.

The property still had its original electric and plumbing systems and many of the steel windows were rusty and broken.

Stoneways has a Historic Places Trust category 1 designation, so renovations across the two wings with their central portico entranceway had to be carefully planned, and Andrew and Andrea engaged heritage specialist builders who were excited to be working on such a special home.





Many of the steel windows were rusty and broken when the current owners of Stoneways began the renovation. Photo / Supplied

“We have completely refurbished the kitchen, the scullery and put in a bar,” says Andrew. “And we turned a spare bedroom into a luxurious dressing room as part of the master suite, which also has access to the sunroom.”

This pretty little hideaway has views across the garden to Auckland Grammar, which is situated directly across the road.

He says that the double cavity brick construction, inside and out provided challenges when replacing items such as power sockets, but it also means that the house is incredibly solid, and a gas central heating system has recently been installed.





Stoneways has a Historic Places Trust category 1 designation so renovations had to be carefully planned. Photo / Supplied

Gummer incorporated stylish built-in furniture throughout the house, which has a grand, sweeping wood-panelled staircase.

Two large living areas provide plenty of space for family and friends and in the lower level of the home is a large double garage, workshop and storage complex and there’s also a sleepout.

Having achieved a great deal during their time in the house, Andrew and Andrea have had career and family changes along the way and are looking for a different type of home.





The current owners hired heritage specialist builders to carry out the renovations. Photo / Supplied

Remuera Real Estate Register agent Terry King, who is marketing the property with Ray White Remuera agent Harry Champtaloup, said he was a lover of heritage homes himself.

“The very hard work has been done, and this wonderful property is a little slice of classic English Georgian style, right in the heart of Auckland. The kitchen and service areas are just amazing, and the master suite is absolutely ‘wow’.”





The kitchen and scullery have been completely refurbished, and a new bar was put in. Photo / Supplied

King is happy to share his ideas for enhancing the property even further with potential buyers.

"If [my wife] Diana and I didn't just love the place we're in now, we'd definitely have been interested in purchasing this one."