Maker, who bought the catamaran in 2003 and re-fitted her, told OneRoof: “She’s not a simple boat to run. She needs at least 12 feet of water so you can’t put her up to a beach.

The boat and charter business, for sale for $1.3 million, are owned and operated by former Kawau Island ferry operator Graeme Maker and his family, who are selling up after 17 years.

The 72ft-long Swath Ocean catamaran was a support boat for Bill Koch’s 1992 Cup-winning vessel America 3, but is now run as a luxury charter boat based out of Auckland’s Viaduct.

Kiwis have the chance to buy the ocean catamaran formerly owned by an America's Cup-winning billionaire.

“We drastically improved her, fitted out furniture and flooring to run her as a business, not a private yacht.”

The catamaran was built in 1987 for the owner of the San Diego boat builders Swath Ocean Systems, and designed to travel the world with sophisticated systems and two 750hp motors that reach 20 knots.





The Ocean Eagle is now run as a luxury charter boat. Photo / Supplied

US billionaire Bill Koch ran the vessel, then named The Eagle, as his chase boat as part of his America’s Cup bid. Koch, who made headlines recently as a backer of President Donald Trump, skippered his America 3 boat to victory in the 1992 America's Cup in San Diego.

Three years later, the Eagle served as the chase boat for the women-only yacht Mighty Mary, skippered by Kiwi Leslie Egnot, in the Citizen Cup. After that contest, she was brought to New Zealand, and served as a hospitality boat for Team New Zealand in 2000 and 2003.

Link Business Broker Nick Stevens, who has the listing for the boat along with colleague JD Hyslop, expected there to keen interest in Ocean Eagle. “You might be a multi-millionaire who has been wanting to invest in a boat but have been reluctant due to the costs associated with running it,” he said.

“The Ocean Eagle would not only pay for itself and cover all running expenses, but you could earn $150,000 a year on the side.

"If you are interested in converting her back into a personal luxury vessel for yourself, you could easily tweak her. There are staterooms and bathrooms, but someone might get it decked out to take overseas, she’s got plenty of power and diesel is cheaper to run.”

He added: “This is a good buy, a fantastic opportunity for someone. There are lots of beautiful places to go around the Waitemata.”

However, the brokers expect that most buyers would have a hospitality and events background, and continue the business that caters for groups from 10 to 150 people. Maker’s daughter, Kelly Dulihanty, who is cruise director for Ocean Eagle, said the business runs 65 to 75 charters during the October to March season.

She said the America’s Cup had been good for business, with Ocean Eagle hosting two cruise events a day in November and December last year.

While the hospitality sector has found itself under pressure as a result of the Covid travel ban, Marisa Bidois, chief executive of the Restaurant Association, noted that January spending in the Viaduct area had enjoyed a lift on the back of domestic tourism.

“The America's Cup village is incredible and I know how hard the local restaurants have worked to gear up for visitors.”



