Steve Starke of RE/MAX, one of the salespeople marketing the residential and recreational neighbourhood, says it rivals the boldest and most comprehensive property developments.

The centre of the development is the Ashburton Aquatic Park. As the brainchild of a group of inspired locals, and opened in 2002, Lake Hood is now an extension to this local collaboration.

Inspired by the waterside communities of Europe and some 16 years in the unfolding, Lake Hood is an extraordinary development with an ambitious spirit, offering fully serviced sections and also lifestyle blocks in the heart of Canterbury’s rural landscape.

Lake Hood was developed with input from the community, for the community. Photo / Supplied

Each section is connected to the lake, which lends 7km of its shore to the properties. Jet skiing, water-skiing, sailing and windsurfing are a few of the pursuits on offer – there is even a small 9 hole golf course tucked into one side of the park.

Starke says that one couple already living there have previously explained they can snow ski at Mt Hutt in the morning and be water-skiing at Lake Hood by the afternoon.

He describes Lake Hood as “A master planned freshwater canal living opportunity, where residents can interact with the lake and surrounds in multiple ways.”

Lake Hood’s European influence is evident in the wide canals, flat waterfront sections and is also strongly pedestrian focused, although the project is born from recognition of the value New Zealanders put on leisure and lifestyle. An international rowing course, tennis courts, wetland walking areas make Lake Hood a world class living experience.





Sections front on to 7km of shoreline for easy access to water sports. Photo / Supplied

Ideals of community are at the heart of the development, Starke says. It is a locale built by the community for the community in every sense. A number of areas where neighbourhood connections are made; picnic areas, a café and bar, lake and river biking trails help to create communal spirit.

“There is a deep community involvement in the unfolding of the lake and surrounds,” Starke adds.

Starke says the sections are earning interest from buyers from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch as well as locals.





Lake Hood’s European influence is evident in the wide canals, flat waterfront sections and pedestrian focus. Photo / Supplied

He adds: “Lake Hood’s wide appeal is why buyers so far represent a range of New Zealanders.”

Providing contemporary and affordable lakeside living was the objective, though he cites the availability of choice for buyers as a key attraction. “There’s a real mix of more affordable and high-end options, there’s something for everyone.”

Now in stage 14, section titles will be delivered in 2022. The development presents a good level of autonomy for buyers to design and build their own houses. Along with the fully serviced sections, Starke highlights there are local construction companies who are offering house and land packages as well.





Lots start from $299,000 and there are also house and land packages available. Photo / Supplied

Lake Hood’s next phase is set to attract a range of buyers from Christchurch natives looking to buy their first home and happy to commute, Aucklanders looking for a change in direction, or families with young children or teenagers seeking lifestyle over urban stress. Which speaks to why the marketing to date has had a broad target, Starke says.

Ten minutes from Ashburton and 60 minutes from Christchurch, Lake Hood’s position delivers the best of a semi-rural setting; beauty and pace, with the convenience brought by its nearby amenities and attractions.

Sale: prices start from $299,000

Contact: Steve Starke, RE/MAX 0275 413 061 or Don Ha 021 968 309

