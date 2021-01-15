When Alan and Bernice Hughes viewed 100 Cornwallis Rd in west Auckland 33 years ago, Bernice pronounced immediately they had to live there — and understandably. Charmed by sweeping sea views and an extraordinary position, the couple had no doubt about the remarkable property, where Alan says, “You can’t help but be totally immersed in the environment around you.”



The house, which is being marketed for sale by New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty agent Stewart Morgan and has a fixed price of $2.95 million, was completely different to the one that stands today. Eleven years after buying the property Alan and Bernice enlisted architects Paul Heather and Dave Wingate to deliver the concept and design, respectively, that would yield a modern home, “Fitting with the site and that would be part of the landscape,” Alan says.

Both a contemporary and enduring residence was indeed delivered and sits easily on its 1582sq m water-facing site. Large wooden double doors front the home, through which high-pitched timber ceilings, Australian eucalyptus floors and white walls present a sense of composure and space.

The 350sq m residence could be compared to a Balinese retreat, with what agent Stewart Morgan describes as “a real resort like feel with influences from Bali, a location loved by Alan and Bernice. The generously proportioned home is modern, light and airy”.