When Alan and Bernice Hughes viewed 100 Cornwallis Rd in west Auckland 33 years ago, Bernice pronounced immediately they had to live there — and understandably. Charmed by sweeping sea views and an extraordinary position, the couple had no doubt about the remarkable property, where Alan says, “You can’t help but be totally immersed in the environment around you.”
The house, which is being marketed for sale by New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty agent Stewart Morgan and has a fixed price of $2.95 million, was completely different to the one that stands today. Eleven years after buying the property Alan and Bernice enlisted architects Paul Heather and Dave Wingate to deliver the concept and design, respectively, that would yield a modern home, “Fitting with the site and that would be part of the landscape,” Alan says.
Both a contemporary and enduring residence was indeed delivered and sits easily on its 1582sq m water-facing site. Large wooden double doors front the home, through which high-pitched timber ceilings, Australian eucalyptus floors and white walls present a sense of composure and space.
The 350sq m residence could be compared to a Balinese retreat, with what agent Stewart Morgan describes as “a real resort like feel with influences from Bali, a location loved by Alan and Bernice. The generously proportioned home is modern, light and airy”.
Undoubtedly, the neutral palette and open plan design contribute to a contemporary, nonetheless informal ambience.
A Balinese-style pavilion gets pool and sea views. Photo / Supplied
Large windows display almost every inch of the exceptional view, overlooking Manukau Harbour and looking to the city and airport. An outlook best taken from the large master bedroom, which has earned a level of its own and includes a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.
Matching the home’s internal appeal, the outdoor area delivers additional space to retreat and entertain in equal measure. Hardwood decks, outdoor cabanas, a lily-topped pond and a large pool have hosted delightful summer days for the couple, “It’s an absolute wonderful place to share a meal with friends and family,” says Bernice.
The contemporary house was designed by architects Paul Heather and Dave Wingate. Photo / Supplied
Bernice has devoted countless hours developing the garden. It is home to more than 100 palms of all varieties, spliced with native and exotic flora, and what Stewart Morgan aptly describes as “a spectacular garden that creates a private oasis, a real safe haven”.
Airy living rooms and large windows have views of the Manukau Harbour. Photo / Supplied
The property is only 39 steps from the water. Photo / Supplied
Enveloped by both tropical and native trees, the property is the pinnacle of privacy and seclusion. Bernice refers to the beach, only 39 steps away down a private access, as her soul food, where their two sons enjoyed much of their youth. It is a place now much loved by the couple’s grandchild.
Stewart says: “In my nine years of selling real estate this is one of the most special properties that I have marketed. Visitors to the property are astounded by what they discover.
“The property is an extraordinary addition to the market. It is hard to believe that all of this exists only 35 minutes’ drive from the city.”
