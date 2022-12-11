1. Tough conditions for new investment purchases

Despite the challenges out there for landlords at present, there’s no real evidence of investors looking to sell their existing holdings to any great degree. Of course, some will be “locked in” by a desire to avoid paying capital gains tax (under the Brightline Test). However, purchasing activity by mortgaged investors has certainly softened, and the CoreLogic Buyer Classification data shows that this pull-back has come right across the size spectrum. No doubt the (rising) cash top-ups that are often required out of other income to bridge the gap between rents and total costs will be deterring some would-be investors at present, but the “Mums and Dads” may also be eying up the risk-free higher returns now available on term deposits too.

2. At least a brain gain might help a bit

More encouragingly for property investors hoping for a rise in overall demand and maybe a bit more scope to increase rents, the net migration trend seems to be turning around. Sure, when we get Stats NZ’s release of the October figures this week, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the net balance (arrivals minus departures) for NZ citizens remain negative, as people still look to head overseas for their OE, or sometimes more pay. But the past few months have also seen the non-citizen balance pick up quite strongly, as more new migrants look to relocate here – and this inflow has been enough to outweigh the weak NZ citizen balance lately, leaving our overall total in positive territory. This will probably be shown again in October’s figures, and it certainly looks like 2023 will be a year of steady and positive net migration, bolstering property demand.