The family’s holidays have been spent camping around the hut, as well as hunting and fishing in the surrounding bush, Smytheman says. “They would basically come in, have some retreat time away, and enjoy. They had family adventures.”

Barfoot & Thompson agent Tracy Smytheman says the owners bought the property in 1990 to give their children a taste of the Kiwi wilderness.

The tiny hut, at 320 Upper Waiwera Road, in Puhoi, Auckland , sits on 116.89 hectares of land and has been upgraded to modern standards.

Aucklanders looking for an unusual bach can buy their very own DOC-style hut, complete with a long-drop, for $1.95 million.

The property, known as Komokoriki, boasts three freshwater streams, which are home to kōura (freshwater crayfish), tuna (eel) and kōkopu, a member of the whitebait family, and apart from the hut and gravel roads there’s little sign of human presence.

The hut itself contains a classic pot-belly stove and traditional bunk beds, albeit tastefully modernised. As well as re-lining the hut with macrocarpa, the family has painted it in a traditional red colour, and added solar panels for off-grid power.

Read more:

- Tony Alexander: Forget about the cash rate - start worrying about China

- NZ's healthiest home in the running to break Wanaka’s price record



- No bills, no grind, no debt: Off-grid homes in NZ’s hidden beauty spots



The hut has never been let commercially, says Smytheman. “They had friends who came to hunt at the property.”



The agent, who is marketing the property with colleague Kathy Walker, says the biggest drawcards are the three potential build sites on the land.

Although the hut’s rustic charms may appeal to some, it’s likely, although not guaranteed, that the new owners will build new. “It could go either way,” Smytheman says. “We would imagine someone would love to build either their own retreat there, or perhaps some sort of a tourism-style retreat. It would be an amazing place for a bach or a family home. It’s a unique piece of real estate.”





The 116ha property comprises native bush, and is home to kiwi during the mating season. Photo / Supplied





The hut is simple but comfortable. Photo / Supplied

The property’s flora and fauna includes established kauri and pūriri trees, tūī, pīwakawaka (fantail) and kererū. Kiwi have also made an appearance on the property, says the vendor, who does not wish to be named. She revealed that the family often camps outside during kiwi mating season to hear the birds.

“Just as it is getting almost too dark we think perhaps they are not there, we are getting cold and almost ready to call it a night, then we hear the distinctive kiwi call. We have never been disappointed.”

The vendor says the family fell in love with the block on their first visit to it in 1990.





One of the three freshwater streams that converge on the property. Photo / Supplied





The property comes with a food store. Photo / Supplied

“We sat on the grassy slope and just stared in amazement over the vista of all the bush, that seemed to sparkle back to us. We could not believe just how fortunate we were to have become the custodians of such a beautiful corner of New Zealand,” she says.

“When we finally stopped pinching ourselves and laughing in joy, we started exploring. As we walked we were obviously stirring up insects and the fantails flitted around our legs darting in for their feast, and obviously pleased for us to be there. What a welcome.”

The property has 2021 CV of $880,00 but Smytheman says the CV does not reflect the property’s true value “and specialness of this beautiful site”.

- 320 Upper Waiwera Road, in Puhoi, Auckland is for sale for $1.95 million



