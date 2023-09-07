“Buyers like this are looking for a good quality house, renovated or brand-new. They have to have a beautiful view. My buyer had looked at a lot of property before they bought this,” she said, adding that the buyer plans to put in a swimming pool and landscaped gardens on the now nearly 1200sqm section.

Liu told OneRoof the buyer bought the vacant land, which sits behind the new-build, to protect the property's view of Waitemata Harbour and Rangitoto.

The buyer bought a brand-new five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house on a 600sqm site on Ronaki Road in February, in a deal brokered by Bayleys agent Sarah Liu, and then bought a 597sqm of vacant land for $3.008m.

A pair of adjoining properties in Auckland’s Mission Bay were snapped up by a single buyer for more than $10 million, OneRoof can reveal.

The vacant land on Ronaki Road was sold by the owner of a neighbouring five-bedroom renovated mansion. The mansion and the vacant land are on separate titles but had been put on the market at the same time. The vacant land sold first with the mansion snapped up by another buyer for $11.5m in a deal brokered by New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty agent Karen Moore.

The mansion will continue to be let for $5000 a week in an arrangement locked in by the vendors after they moved to Australia.

Read more:

- The multi-million-dollar Herne Bay villa that’s dressed like an Italian cathedral

- 'Hidden' Auckland mansion built for US consul sells for just under $7m

- Matakana mansion that only multi-millionaires could view sells for around $12m

Next to the vacant land and the new-build on the other side are two vacant sections of around 600sqm. Both plots have CVs around $4m.

All four plots sit on a site that used to be home to a 1990s plaster-style house. The house was subsequently demolished and subdivided into four sections.

Liu said the owners of the new-build home had bought one of the front sections five years ago and had put everything into building their dream home. However, they never moved into it as their children didn’t want to move across town to the new place.





The section which backs onto the new-built house was sold by the neighbour for $3.008m and will be turned into a pool and landscaped gardens. Photo / Supplied





The house had clear views of Rangitoto and the Waitemata Harbour. Photo / Supplied

“We had a lot of viewings and a lot of interest,” she said, adding that she had plenty of high-end buyers waiting for their residency to be approved so they could secure houses. She was not sure whether National’s proposed 15% sales tax on foreign buyers for property purchases over $2m would work. “It depends on the buyer, how they like to do it. For a $10m property, they might negotiate a price at 15% less and then pay the tax,” she said.

The deal followed a similar sale in May, when the owner of a multi-million-dollar penthouse apartment in Remuera bought the house in front of them for $10m in February.

The three-bedroom 1940s house on a 2187sqm section, which is zoned for high density terrace houses and apartments, has since been rented out at $1200 a week.

- Click here to see more houses for sale in Auckland



