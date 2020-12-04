Investors hungry for commercial property turned up in force at the latest Colliers International auction in Christchurch.



All three properties sold under the hammer for a total of $11.075 million with investment broker Courtney Doig estimating a further $50 million of unsatisfied demand.

“The keen interest really demonstrates the strength of the commercial property market in Christchurch this year, with low bank deposit rates also providing motivation for investors to look for more attractive alternatives. The biggest issue is the shortage of quality investment product.”

There were 50 bids for a plum 1,371sq m CBD site, on the corner of Herford and Colombo Streets and Cathedral Square. It was one of the last and most prominent remaining pieces of central city bare land in Christchurch.