“There are never any problems and the tenancy inspections are always spot on,” she said.

Property Brokers agent Glenys Elley told OneRoof earlier this year that the owner was looking for a buyer with a “kind heart”, saying the tenants were incredibly loyal.

The listing agent for the two-bedroom house in Westport, Buller, said the vendor had only wanted to sell to someone who was willing to keep the property’s long-standing but vulnerable tenants.

A buyer with a heart of gold has snapped up a rental home in West Coast for $180,000.

Elley said the conditions did prove a stumbling block for some buyers, who were mostly looking for a home to live in, but luckily it ticked all the boxes for an investor from North Canterbury.

“They were looking for a low-risk rental property that didn’t require a lot of maintenance and had good tenants. The vendor is happy the tenants are staying on – that was his main concern – and, of course, the tenants are happy."

The 58sqm home, which sits on 308sqm of land, was built in 1930 and has a 2022 RV of $165,000. Elley said it was likely the house would have sold for more if had been sold vacant.

While the $180,000 sale price is low, homes in Buller can sell for a lot less. A flood-damaged bungalow on Romilly Street, in Westport, sold for $125,000 in March while a three-bedroom flood-damaged home on Brougham Street, also in Westport, sold for an ultra-low $71,200 in September.

Despite being New Zealand’s cheapest locations to buy a home, West Coast has bypassed the housing market downturn affecting the rest of the country. The latest OneRoof-Valocity house price figures show the region’s average property value jumped 8.6% to $416,000 in the last 12 months, and while Westport’s average property value is up only 2.6% year-on-year it has seen quarterly growth of 4.8%, reflecting busier sales activity over the summer.





This flood-damaged home on Romilly Street, in Westport, sold for $125,000 in March. Photo / Supplied





Seeking buyers with budgets of $130,000-plus is 9 Forbes Street, in Westport. Photo / Supplied

Those looking for a bargain in the town are unlikely to be disappointed, although buyers should be aware that some of the low-priced properties on offer require a lot of work.

One Agency’s Marchelle Dann has a three-bedroom home for sale at 9 Forbes Street, which is seeking buyer enquiries over $130,000. The property was “partially affected” by the 2021 floods and is being sold “as is”.

