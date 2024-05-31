“She came to the auction just wanting to buy something and I think had missed out on the other ones,” Takle said.

Ray White agent Nelson Takle told OneRoof the buyer had registered to bid on the Evans Road property just five minutes before the auction started.

The buyer was determined to come away with something after missing out on several other homes for sale at Ray White Manukau’s auction on Tuesday.

The buyer was one of two bidders competing for the home, which had last changed hands in October 2020 for $736,000.

Takle said not many people had been to the open homes, but the property had still been able to sell on the day.

Just minutes earlier the buyer had been pipped at the auction of a four-bedroom home on Pinehurst Place, in Wattle Downs.

The 1980s rental property had sold under the hammer for $761,000 – 30% below RV but $16,000 above what the vendors paid nearly seven years ago.

Takle, who was the listing agent, said the owners had decided to sell due to a “family tragedy”.

He said they were “stoked” that the final sale price had surpassed the reserve price by several thousand dollars. “Like all owners, they just wanted to see it done and dusted at the auction.”

The buyer was an investor who lived locally.







A four-bedroom, one-bathroom home on Pinehurst Place, in Wattle Downs, Auckland, attracted strong bidding. Photo / Supplied

“Wattle Downs is in a beautiful location surrounded by water and you’ve got the golf course,” Takle said.

Ray White Manukau co-owner Tom Rawson said the days on market for properties in Wattle Downs were longer than other areas in South Auckland.

He said while some vendors were happy to wait for a buyer, there were others who were prepared to strike a quick deal with those who wanted to buy now.

He said having multiple bidders fighting for a property at auction was a good sign it had reached its market value. “It can give some level of comfort that it’s market value maybe for that price even though it might not stack up going backwards,” he said.

“If you go forward to 2026 hopefully we are still exceeding our prices from 2021, but at the moment we are still a third off those prices at least.”

A three-bedroom, one-bathroom home with a sleepout on Plymouth Place, in Papatoetoe, attracted 23 bids on the same auction day. The property, which was on a 855sqm section and zoned for residential mixed housing suburban, was marketed as having investment or development potential. The final sale price was not disclosed, but it did have an RV of $1.15m and was the most expensive property to sell at Ray White Manukau’s auction room this week.



The second most expensive sale was a property on Secretariat Place, in Randwick Park, which sold for $965,000 after 22 bids.

A three-bedroom, one-bathroom do-up on a 601sqm section on Etherton Drive, in Weymouth, also saw 22 bids placed on it and was bought by a first-home buyer for $700,000. The sale price was just shy of its RV of $710,000. The listing by Phuong Nguyen and Florence Tran described the property as “crying out for some TLC”.

