“My vendors said, ‘we don’t need to take this with us’, and they have a bunch of cool stuff.

The agents bringing the house at 10 Tawa Crescent, Manurewa , to auction on October 25, Ray White’s Gabriel Elkhishin and Jimmy Vo, are billing the “once in a lifetime deal” as “buy the house, get two cars free”.

South Auckland homeowners heading across the ditch to Australia are selling their five-bedroom home and leaving everything behind – including their two cars.

“I’d say seven of my last 12 listings have been people heading to Australia. For the same jobs they get better pay or some are retiring there.”

That may have taken some family debate: the two cars in the deal – a 2017 SsangYong Korando and a 2022 Mitsubishi Triton Ute – were birthday gifts from the husband and wife to each other when they were brand-new.

“Alongside all of the near-new contents, you’ll receive a near-new double fridge, never–been-used dishwasher and a near-new 83-inch TV,” the agents said in their advertising.

The two-storey brick, weatherboard and tile house on a 297sqm section was bought new by the owners from the builder in 2015 for $625,000, OneRoof records show.





The sale of 10 Tawa Crescent includes chattels such as the double fridge, new dishwasher and 83-inch TV. Photo / Supplied

It now has a CV of $960,000 but Elkhishin said it was too early to say where the buyer feedback would place the price when it goes under the hammer.

The house is set up for extended families, with two living areas, an ensuite bedroom on the ground floor and four more upstairs. The garage and a covered patio have been converted to separate spice kitchen favoured by buyers who like to keep the cooking odours away from the living spaces.

The agents suggest part of the ground floor could be carved off for income potential.

“We’ve got viewings already; it’s feeling like 2021. Buyers have got some equity, selling a family home and looking for that multi-generational home,” he said, adding that they are expecting to attract people who are usually drawn to Flatbush for their mega-homes.

The house joins a growing tide of property listings claiming New Zealanders are leaving the country for Australia, chasing better paying jobs and more affordable homes.

Two months ago, in a check of the wording of OneRoof listings, more than 40 properties gave moving to Australia as the reason for the home being on sold. That’s not counting the many more vendors heading to Australia who chose not to advertise that fact in their campaign.

