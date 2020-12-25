“FocalPoint coaches are amongst the elite in this field and work with entrepreneurs, business owners, and executives to help enhance their companies and their lives," says Flemming.

Angie Flemming of LINK Ellerslie is offering the opportunity for a savvy entrepreneur to invest in the rights to FocalPoint Coaching in New Zealand and to develop a world class team of coaches throughout the country.

The franchise organisation leverages the coaches’ business experience and the highly rated FocalPoint Coaching content.

The FocalPoint coaching and training programs have been personally developed by legendary business expert Brian Tracy, based on 40 years of extensive research and innovation. The the FocalPoint Coaching franchise system has been successfully operating internationally for 15 years.

“They have established a global community of expert coaches and business leaders who are committed to making positive and real change. All top performers have coaches, and smart business owners and executives know that business coaches are essential in today’s ever-changing market.”

“The coaching and training materials include the very best of Brian’s entrepreneurial and professional development learnings and strategy.

“Following a proven system, all coaches work with business owners, leaders and their teams to leverage Brian’s building tools, systems, and methodology for maximum benefit.”

Tracy is a legendary authority on the psychology of achievement, a life-changing educator and popular motivational speaker. He is a top-selling author of 85 books on personal and professional achievement and has over 300 audio and video learning programmes.

“He is a master of breathing new life into ageless concepts. In 1981, Brian began offering hard hitting training programs that received standing ovations.

“His unique programmes are among the best ever produced. Brian’s experience and wisdom are cornerstones of the well-researched and continually updated FocalPoint coaching and training programs.”

Flemming cites research that 86 percent of businesses are underachieving and that 74 percent of people are unhappy at work, with half actively disengaged. The average person changes jobs 12 times during their career and the average position lasts two years. Acquiring new customers can be up to 25 times more expensive than keeping customers.





Angie Flemming of LINK Ellerslie is selling the New Zealand master franchise for FocalPoint Coaching. Photo / Supplied

“All of this, combined with the fact that executives are continually being asked to do substantially more with fewer resources, creates a growing demand for coaching and training as well as a need to explore alternative ways to improve performance” says Flemming.

The franchised coaching model has proven to be the most successful for FocalPoint, delivering consistent, high-quality results to the business sector.

“By its nature, the franchise model attracts those who are interested in business ownership. As business owners, FocalPoint coaches are peers with their clients so their coaching is more relevant.

“Professional business coaches that follow a well-established system are the preferred choice of larger corporations who are not willing to work with unproven mavericks.

Flemming says the New Zealand national master franchise is a “greenfields” opportunity ideally suited to a business entrepreneur, a team leader, a ‘master’ coach. It can be operated from a home base anywhere throughout the country, extending the opportunity to a nationwide audience.

“This is an exciting opportunity to own the FocalPoint coaching and training master franchise offered at just $175,000 + GST. The master franchisor will grow and scale the business by recruiting, developing and leading a successful team of FocalPoint business coaches.”

Flemming says the NZ master franchisee will join a communiy of over 20 master franchises worldwide as a respected partner.

“As a member of this international team of leaders, you will have access to multiple revenue streams including training, coaching, online learning, behavioural and hiring assessments, ongoing support in building your franchisee team, and unlimited potential for growing your own coaching practice and franchisee network.

“Lead the way with this one-time opportunity to join an iconic brand at a Master Franchise level.”

Contact: Angie Flemming, LINK Ellerslie, 0212488788



