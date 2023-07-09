A Tauranga man with links to Te Kuiti saw potential in the site and bought the property last month, Property Brokers listing agent Mary Tapu said.

The blaze ripped through the home taking off half the roof, numerous windows and the sides of the weatherboard home, the listing photos show.

The landlord of the Awakino Road / State Highway 3 property put it up for sale earlier this year after it was destroyed in a fire at the end of 2022.

A burnt-out shell contaminated with asbestos in Te Kuiti, King Country, has sold for $111,250 with the new owner planning to put down a relocatable home on the site.

He has already cleared the 1022sqm site to make way for a relocatable home. The separate garage to the rear of the fire-damaged home was untouched by the fire.

Tapu said there was asbestos in the building and cost estimates of clearing the site came in at around $60,000.

“All they are really paying is land value when you add up what it’s going to cost to get it into a good order to be able to build on it.”

The property has an RV of $175,000 including a land value of $155,000.

“Right now, it’s nice and clear and there’s no debris. He’s doing some good work up there – him and his digger friends.”





The Awakino Road property was bought for its land value alone. Photo / Supplied





An "as is, where is" deceased estate on Elizabeth Street in Te Kuiti has an asking price of $210,000. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, a run-down two-bedroom weatherboard house at 5 Elizabeth Street in Te Kuiti is being sold in an “as is, where is” condition and has an asking price of $210,000.

Tapu said it was a deceased estate and hadn’t been lived in for many years.

“It will be interesting to see what it ends up [selling for] because it’s quite in a derelict state.”

The property, which is within walking distance to Te Kuiti’s township, is being marketed as a “do-up” project that would suit someone “looking to lift their sleeves and put their hands in their pockets to make it their own”.

Earlier this year several fire-damaged properties in Auckland and Hamilton sold under the hammer achieving surprising results.

A fire-ruined house on Roscommon Road, in Clendon Park, with a $1 reserve sold for $661,000 in a hotly contested auction, while an investor paid $520,000 for a fire-damaged property on Waipapa Crescent, in Otara. The 673sqm section had two houses and a separate garage, but the large house had been destroyed by a fire and was uninhabitable.

In Hamilton, a 1920s Hamilton character home on Rifle Range Road, in Dinsdale, which was damaged in two separate fires, sold in a mortgagee auction in February for $411,000 after attracting eight bidders and 52 bids.

