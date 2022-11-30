Bidding then re-opened at $580,000 and the property was announced on the market.

Bidding for the property at today’s Sotheby’s auction opened at $500,000, rising in $20,000 to $25,000 increments before pausing at $570,000 because it was below the auction reserve.

McLean bought the trendy Hall Road property with fiancé Ryan Teece last Easter, but in a move McLean has described as “bitter/sweet”, the couple decided to sell the seven-year-old property because their busy careers has meant they are not using it as much as they hoped.

TVNZ Breakfast host Matty McLean’s slice of paradise overlooking the Tinopai countryside has sold under the hammer for $590,000.

However, two bidders continued to put up their hands for it and it slowly crept up in small $1000 and $2000 increments before finally selling for $590,000.

OneRoof property records show the property, which has an RV of $350,000 last changed hands in April 2021 for $580,000.

New Zealand Sotheby International Realty’s Teece marketed the property with his colleague Ashley Duncan and had earlier told OneRoof he and McLean purchased the 51sqm modern bach on the way home from a Northland camper van road trip and took a detour to view it after spotting the listing on Instagram.





Matty McLean and his fiance, real estate agent Ryan Teece. Photo / Supplied





The weekend retreat with a swimming pool has living and bedroom pods connected by an outdoor dining room. Photo / Supplied

“We just fell in love with Northland and started looking. We drove there on our way back to Auckland,” he said.



“We had grand plans of using it every weekend. And every time we go up there, even if it’s just one night, we go ‘this is such a breath of fresh air’.”

Just a 1.5-hour drive from Auckland, the stylish house is made up to two pods joined with a central covered outdoor dining space and barbecue.

The main pod houses the living room and a smart kitchen as well as a bathroom/laundry, while the second pod has two bedrooms and more decks wrap around the pool.

The property boasts views of the Kaipara Harbour over the Tinopai Peninsula and plenty of flat land for friends to pitch tents on the 7765sqm section.

While McLean and Teece are not boaties or fishers, boat ramp access to the famed harbour is only 30 minutes away.

However, the couple can however recommend stopping into the Paparoa village which is just a 15-minute drive for fish and chips. There’s also a coffee shop to provide the daily caffeine fix and a general store to stock up on provisions.



