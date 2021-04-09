"There has been a lot of blood, sweat, and tears involved to get the design, build, and compliance of the Tiny Homes to the level they are at now,” says Leng.

New Zealand Tiny Homes was formed by Jamie and Kylie Cameron after they saw a gap in the market for high-quality smaller homes that could be transported to anywhere in New Zealand, opening their factory in New Plymouth in September 2018.

Daren Leng of ABC, who is marketing the opportunity, says this is ideal for people who want to enter the real estate market and who love tiny homes.

"A new licensed partner will reap the rewards of these high spec homes that are ready to take New Zealand by storm."

The couple wanted to make their designs and quality second to none, winning the Best Rural Living Area Site at the National Agricultural Fieldays in 2019.

New Zealand Tiny Homes Limited now want to bring on another licensed trading partner for the Upper North Island, which will be run on a similar basis to their South Island operation. The Upper North Island licensee will have their own building facility and drive sales through a sales office, ongoing marketing, and enquiries from the New Plymouth head office. The new licensing area, from the Waitomo in the south to Cape Reinga in the north, houses the largest population centres in New Zealand with great opportunities to grow the business.

“NZ Tiny Homes will assist the new Licensee in setting up the operation, which would ideally be located in Auckland or Hamilton,” says Leng.

“The aim is to have a build operation set up including a team of subcontractors who can come in and build the homes, have them fitted out, plumbing and electrics all done.”

The licensee would also have at least one show home which could also act as a sales office. The sale agents already set up in the Upper North Island region would feed into the new licensee, acting as the sales team and referring jobs.

The new licensee would be someone who can provide excellent customer service, use quality tradespeople, and can either do the selling themselves or employ sales staff.

Leng says that the year one goal is to sell and build 29 homes and grow from there.

“The rewards are exceptional based on these numbers, the overheads and expenses will be determined by the purchaser’s own circumstances, capabilities, and facilities available to them. The vendor can work through various models with the purchaser to assist in financial planning and so on. “

He adds this is a great opportunity to get on board in the small, affordable homes market, with the fantastic support of a proven model that is at the forefront of the industry and set to dominate the New Zealand market.

"The demand for NZ Tiny Homes is so great that they need a licensed partner to not only keep up with the current demand but also to grow the business," says Leng.

Contact: Daren Leng, ABC Business Sales, 021 027 86045