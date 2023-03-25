Steele added that it was one of the best auctions of his career.

“We had close to 140 groups of people through the open homes and 20 bidders registered for the auction,” Lisa Stone said.

The price on the three-bedroom house on Point View Road, Shamrock Park, surprised not only the family, and the nearly 150 people gathered to watch the auction, but also the Ray White agents, Lisa and Steve Stone, and the auctioneer, Sam Steele.

A deceased estate in east Auckland fetched $4.6 million at auction this week – $2m above its 2021 CV.

“If not the best. It’s a very cool site, it had amazing views and sites there are really tightly held,” he said. “In 50 years, some people have never had the chance to buy on that stretch, they just don’t come up.”

The smartly presented three-bedroom brick and tile house in Shamrock Park, on the edge of Dannemora, was being sold for the first time since the original owners built it, 47 years ago.

Point View Road marks the boundary between the sprawling suburbs that stretch between Botany and Howick, and the rolling countryside of Whitford. The home sat on a large 8058sqm site and had views of both paddocks and, in the distance, the city and Sky Tower.

Lisa Stone said most of the buyers were people from the area. But she was still taken aback at the price, and the fierce bidding.

“Other properties around here have sold for below CV, some had been on the market for months around the $2.6m to 2.8m mark. Feedback on the house [during open homes] was around the $1.8m to $2m from viewers.”





The lifestyle property on Point View Drive, Dannemora, on the market for the first time in 47 years, had striking views of the distant city, as well as rolling countryside. Photo / Supplied

“But then it went mad,” said Steve Stone. “It was like the old days.”

Bidding started at $1m, but Stone said six bidders were still fiercely bidding in lots of $100,000 after $3m, and three kept going – with a total of 57 bids.

“The buyers were a family. Many people had places to sell, there were a lot of variations on the settlement date. Our buyers were thrilled, just over the moon.”





The Grey Lynn house formerly owned by well-known artist Karl Maugham and writer Emily Perkins sold at auction for $2.8m. Maugham's painting studio had been converted to a self-contained bed/sitting room. Photo / Ted Baghurst





The creative couple had renovated their Grey Lynn house before selling it in 2012 for $1.356m. Photo / Supplied

Steele said that many of the auction crowd of onlookers were friends and neighbours, curious to see what a property was worth on Point View Road today, and the number of people there was an indication of how close knit the community is.

“Lisa and Steve did a stunning job. You just never know what someone is going to pay on the day.”

In Barfoot & Thompson’s auction house, the Grey Lynn house and studio formerly owned by renowned artist Karl Maugham and writer Emily Perkins fetched $2.8m, $500,000 under its $3.3m CV.

The creative couple had sold the house on Selbourne Street, Grey Lynn, which they bought in 2006, for $1.356m in 2012. The new owners had converted Maugham's painting studio into a self-contained bed/sitting room, but the stylish renovations to the three-bedroom house by architect Briar Green, completed just before Maugham and Perkins moved to Wellington, remained.





A two-bedroom house on the Westmere waterside street of Westmere Park Avenue, sold for just over $1.795m after a pre-auction offer. Photo / Supplied

A two-bedroom stucco bungalow in one of Westmere’s desirable waterside streets, Westmere Park Avenue, sold for $1,795,500 after a pre-auction offer brought the auction forward.

Barfoot & Thompson agent Neil Dayal, who marketed the property with Phoebe Collins, said that while there were other interested bidders, they didn’t beat the opening price. He added that the CV of $2.125m was irrelevant.

The investment property, on the market for the first time in 40 years, was bought by a local family to live in themselves.

