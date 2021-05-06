It requires a custom-made seating unit and custom-measured seating squabs, plus plenty of comfy feather inner cushions and a chunky rug for the winter.

Turn it into a book nook (iPad doesn’t have the same ring to it)! I think this is the number one option to make the most of the bonus pop-out.

How can you use it to really celebrate it as the feature it was once was designed for?

Bay windows are not in every home, but if you live in a villa or a bungalow in the sprawling countryside or inner city, chances are you have one.

In our practice, we like to design the seating with storage underneath. Drawers are best to really utilise the depth of the window and sometimes we add cupboards either side to make use of the odd angles. The extra storage is perfect for craft hobbies, toys or boardgames.





Built-in drawers and custom squabs make the most of a sunny outlook. Photo / Supplied

We always use fabric for the seat cushions from an outdoor range as it is much more durable, with protection against fading from the sun and protection from the condensation common with older, single-glazed window. We also have designed a window seat in a media room that doubles as a bed when the children have friends for a sleep over.

We also commonly turn a bay window into banquette-style seating on one side of the dining table seating space, as a built-in bench seat is the perfect way to claim back some space in a narrow dining area. It is both functional and a cool mix up of the typical dining look. The space looks less cluttered with fewer chairs and children love it.





In sunny spots, use outdoor-quality fabrics that can withstand sun or moisture. Photo / Supplied

Or try using the bay as a study nook. Again, it will need a custom-made desktop to fit the space exactly, but for a couple of hundred dollars it creates a bespoke spot in the sun to work from home in. On one side under the desk opt for built in storage, and the other end either wall mount the desktop for a floating feeling or go with a sleek leg that blends in with the colours of the rest of the room.

That way it looks as though it’s all part of the architecture, and a thoughtful addition to an under used space.

Or a humble bay window is an ideal spot to feature occasional chair or chaise longue. With its elongated shape, the chaise longue fills up the wide proportions of the bay window and beckons you to relax in the sun, with a new appreciation for the best spot in the house.

- Laura Heynike is director of Pocketspace Interiors



