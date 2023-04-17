House sales in March bounced back from one of the worst months on record in real estate, the latest figures from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand show.

Total sales for March jumped 42.9% month-on-month to 5877, suggesting the market slump may be turning a corner.

Every region, bar West Coast and Tasman, saw month-on-month lifts in their sales volumes, and two regions, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, were up year-on-year.

The REINZ figures also showed a month-on-month lift of 1.3% ($10,000) in the nationwide median sale price to $775,000. The median sale price in West Coast and Southland for March was also up year-on-year, while Canterbury's median sale price was only $20,000 off where it was at the end of summer 2022.